$5 Billion Worldwide Automotive Power Electronics Industry To 2026 - Key Drivers And Restraints

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Power Electronics Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Power Electronics market is expected to reach $5.64 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019 to 2026. Power Electronics is the branch of electronics deals to control power fluctuation in components such as transistors, monitoring diodes, and others. It consists of the solid-state circuit device that transfers the current from source to the load and enhances the conservation of energy by managing the power. Automotive power electronics are used to control engines of automobiles originated in the automotive electronics for proper controlling and conversion. It offers a wide range of application such as central locking, anti-braking system, power steering, braking system, and seat control. Further, its application is extended to various fields such as aerospace, automotive, commercial, industrial, telecommunication, transportation, and utility systems. It allows the flow of the current in a bidirectional way, and thereby improves the efficiency of the system by withstanding high power temperature. The factors such as increasing demand for vehicle connectivity, infotainment and powertrain electrification, increase in demand for energy-efficient battery-powered devices, increasing adoption of safety systems, and growing environmental concerns are driving the market growth. However, increase in the overall cost of the vehicle is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.Depending on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment makes a major contribution to the automotive power electronics market. The increased demand for safety systems and fuel efficient technology associated with vehicle power train in emerging markets are fueling factor for the dominance of passenger vehicle. From past 5 or 10 years, passenger vehicles are getting installed with number of safety, comfort, entertainment and vehicle management features. This is because of factor such as changing preferences of vehicle buyer supported by government legislations. Moreover, increasing population in developing economies also encourage OEMs to add specific features in new models of passenger vehicles. The key vendors mentioned are Continental, Rohm Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, Robert Bosch, Toshiba Corp, ON Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, ACTIA Group, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics Corp, Vishay Intertechnology, Fuji Electric, BYD, Delphi, Delta Electronics, Denso, and Semikron. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered: 1 Market Synopsis 2 Research Outline2.1 Research Snapshot 2.2 Research Methodology 2.3 Research Sources 2.3.1 Primary Research Sources 2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources 3 Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers 3.2 Restraints 4 Market Environment4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Component5.1 Introduction 5.2 Sensors 5.3 Microcontroller Unit (MCU) 5.4 Power Integrated Circuit 6 Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Device6.1 Introduction 6.2 Power Module 6.3 Power IC 6.4 Power Discrete 7 Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Material7.1 Introduction 7.2 Silicon Carbide 7.3 Gallium Nitride 7.4 Silicon 7.5 Other Materials 8 Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Vehicle Type8.1 Introduction 8.2 Commercial Vehicle 8.3 Passenger Vehicle 8.4 Electric Vehicle 9 Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Electric Vehicle Type9.1 Introduction 9.2 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) 9.3 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) 9.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) 9.5 IC Engine Vehicle 9.6 Pure Electric Vehicle 9.7 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) 10 Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Application10.1 Introduction 10.2 Engine Management & Powertrain 10.3 Battery Management 10.4 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) 10.5 Body Control & Comfort 10.6 Telematics 10.7 Infotainment 10.8 Powertrain & Chassis 10.9 Safety and Security Electronics 10.10 Body Electronics 10.11 Engine Electronic 10.12 Transmission Electronics 10.13 Active Safety 10.14 Driver Assistance 10.15 Passenger Comfort 10.16 Entertainment System 11 Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Distribution Channel11.1 Introduction 11.2 Aftermarket 11.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) 12 Global Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Geography12.1 Introduction 12.2 North America 12.3 Europe 12.4 Asia Pacific 12.5 South America 12.6 Middle East & Africa 13 Strategic Benchmarking 14 Vendors Landscape14.1 Continental 14.2 Rohm Semiconductor 14.3 Texas Instruments 14.4 Robert Bosch 14.5 Toshiba Corp 14.6 ON Semiconductor 14.7 Infineon Technologies 14.8 Mitsubishi Electric 14.9 NXP Semiconductors 14.10 Qualcomm 14.11 ACTIA Group 14.12 STMicroelectronics 14.13 Renesas Electronics Corp 14.14 Vishay Intertechnology 14.15 Fuji Electric 14.16 BYD 14.17 Delphi 14.18 Delta Electronics 14.19 Denso 14.20 Semikron For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w5jx7q

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5-billion-worldwide-automotive-power-electronics-industry-to-2026---key-drivers-and-restraints-301114917.html

SOURCE Research and Markets