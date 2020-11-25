$5 Billion Ethanolamines Markets: Monoethanolamine, Diethanolamine, & Triethanolamine - Global Industry Analysis And Demand Forecast To 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ethanolamines Market Research Report: By Type (Monoethanolamine, Diethanolamine, Triethanolamine), Application (Herbicides, Surfactants, Chemicals, Gas Treatment, Cement) - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to a study conducted by the publisher, the global ethanolamines market is expected to attain a revenue of $5,079.0 million by 2030, increasing from $2,933.5 million in 2019, progressing at a 5.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030).

The market is registering growth due to the surging requirement for surfactants and rising sales of agrochemicals. When type is taken into consideration, the market is divided into triethanolamine, monoethanolamine, and diethanolamine (DEA), among which, the DEA division accounted for the largest share of the market, in terms of volume and volume, in 2019.

The division is further predicted to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period as well, which can be ascribed to the extensive applications of DEA in the treatment of natural gas and refinery products, soaps and detergents, and production of glyphosate. In addition to this, the increasing production of surfactants and herbicides all across the globe is also leading to the high demand for DEA. Farmers all around the world are becoming aware regarding the benefits of herbicides, which, in turn, is resulting in the increased consumption of DEA.

On the basis of application, the ethanolamines market is categorized into cement, herbicides, surfactants, gas treatment, and chemicals. Out of these, the surfactants category dominated the market in 2019 and is further projected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This is because of the rising adoption of ethanolamines for producing industrial gel-type cleaners, body lotions, detergents, shaving creams, soap bars, and shampoos, as it has the ability to remove stains and dirt effectively.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominated the ethanolamines market in 2019 and is further projected to account for the major share of the market during the forecast period as well. This is attributed to the increasing investments that are made by large chemical manufacturers in nations including South Korea, Indonesia, and India and rising disposable income of people. Furthermore, the increasing focus on personal hygiene is also resulting in the high consumption for shampoos, laundry detergents, soaps, and other such products, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the market in the region.

The surging demand for surfactants is a key driving factor of the ethanolamines market. Ethanolamines are extensively utilized as an emulsifying agent and a surfactant in personal care products. A larger number of people are now able to afford products such as laundry detergents, shampoos, and soaps, owing to the increased disposable income. The personal income of people is further increasing due to the strong economic growth in various developing nations. Moreover, the growing availability of personal care products on different online platforms is also contributing to their rising adoption.

Another factor leading to the growth of the ethanolamines market is the surging demand for agrochemicals across the globe. DEA is utilized widely for the production of glyphosate that is majorly used as an herbicide for preventing unwanted vegetation at farmlands. The requirement for glyphosate is particularly high in Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and North America due to the rising need for catering to the demands for produce in the agricultural sector. Moreover, the rising awareness among farmers about the usage of herbicides is also leading to the growth of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 MEA

4.1.1.2 DEA

4.1.1.3 TEA

4.1.2 By Application

4.1.2.1 Herbicides

4.1.2.2 Surfactants

4.1.2.3 Chemicals

4.1.2.4 Gas treatment

4.1.2.5 Cement

4.1.2.6 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.1.1 Increasing demand for surfactants

4.3.1.2 Growing demand for agrochemicals

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.2.1 Regulations on DEA products

4.3.2.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Ethanolamines Market

4.4.1 Manufacturing & Supply Outlook

4.4.2 Consumer Sentiment & Sales

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.2 By Application

5.3 By Region

Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9. RoW Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10. Major Markets: Segment Analysis

10.1 U.S. Market, By Type

10.2 U.S. Market, By Application

10.3 China Market, By Type

10.4 China Market, By Application

10.5 Germany Market, By Type

10.6 Germany Market, By Application

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 List of Players and Their Offerings

11.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

11.3 Strategic Developments in the Market

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 Business Overview

12.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.3 Key Financial Summary

Huntsman Corporation

KPX Green Chemical Co. Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

Oriental Union Chemical Corporation

Oxiteno

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Company

Sintez OKA Group of Companies

Sadara Chemical Company

The Dow Chemical Company

LyondellBasell Industries B.V.

BASF SE

Sinopec Group

Nouryon

Sasol Limited

INEOS Group Holdings S.A.

