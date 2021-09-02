$ 5.72 Bn Growth Expected In Fire Sprinkler Systems Market During 2021-2025 | Global Analysis And Forecast Model | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports
Technavio forecasts the fire sprinkler systems market to grow by USD 5.72 billion, at almost 14% CAGR during 2021-2025.
The report on the fire sprinkler systems market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the decline in insurance expenditure.
The fire sprinkler systems market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rise in the development of infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the fire sprinkler systems market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The fire sprinkler systems market covers the following areas:
Fire Sprinkler Systems Market SizingFire Sprinkler Systems Market ForecastFire Sprinkler Systems Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- AI Fire LLC
- Cox Fire Protection Inc.
- Fields Fire Protection Inc.
- Minimax GmbH and Co. KG
- NAFFCO FZCO
- Pryor Automatic Fire Sprinkler Inc.
- The Reliable Automatic Sprinkler Co. Inc.
- Victaulic Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Deluge fire sprinkler systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Wet pipe fire sprinkler systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pre-action fire sprinkler systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Dry pipe fire sprinkler systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AI Fire LLC
- Cox Fire Protection Inc.
- Fields Fire Protection Inc.
- Minimax GmbH and Co. KG
- NAFFCO FZCO
- Pryor Automatic Fire Sprinkler Inc.
- The Reliable Automatic Sprinkler Co. Inc.
- Victaulic Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
