$ 5.63 Billion Growth Expected In Global Garlic Market 2020-2024 | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The garlic market is expected to grow by USD 5.63 billion, registering a CAGR of almost 4%. The market growth is driven by the increasing demand for black garlic is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. Also, the growing awareness about the health benefits of garlic will positively influence the market growth during the forecast period.
Garlic Market: Type LandscapeBased on the type, the market witnessed maximum growth in the hardneck garlic segment in 2019. The increased use of hardneck garlic by commercial users such as restaurants and hotels is driving the growth of the segment. The segment is expected to offer significant opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period.
Garlic Market: Geographic LandscapeAbout 90% of the market's overall share was occupied by APAC in 2019. The increasing production and consumption of garlic in countries such as China and India is the major factor driving the market growth in APAC. China, India, Bangladesh, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are some of the key markets for garlic in APAC.
Companies Covered:
- Filaree Garlic Farm
- Fuente el Pino
- Jinxiang Infarm Fruits & Vegetables Co. Ltd.
- John Boy Farms
- Shandong Liancheng Garlic Industry Co. Ltd.
- South West Garlic Farm
- The Garlic Co.
- The Garlic Farm
- Tooley Garlic
- Yafod International Ltd.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
