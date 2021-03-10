$ 5.57 Billion Growth In Global Cogeneration Equipment Market 2021-2025 | Featuring Major Vendors Including ABB Ltd. And Ameresco Inc. Among Others | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cogeneration equipment market is expected to grow by USD 5.

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cogeneration equipment market is expected to grow by USD 5.57 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2025. Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly

The market will witness maximum growth in APAC during the forecast period owing to rapid economic growth in China and the transition of the country from coal-based generation to gas-fired power generation to reduce emissions.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cogeneration Equipment Market Analysis Report by Type (Reciprocating engines, Gas turbines, Steam turbines, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70148

The cogeneration equipment market is driven by new product launches. In addition, the increasing number of government initiatives is anticipated to boost the growth of the cogeneration equipment market.

Vendors in the market are adopting innovative and distributive strategies to increase the market size of their products. Also, they are focusing on new product launches to accelerate growth, increase revenue flow, and expand the customer base. For instance, In March 2019, Lochinvar and its European partner, EC POWER, officially launched the XRGI25, a cogeneration system for the North American market. The product can produce energy-efficient heat for both domestic hot water and electricity to reduce energy consumption from external power sources. Similarly, in October 2020, AB Holding SPA introduced its revolutionary BIOCH4NGE technology to the North American market. The product is compact, modular, easily scalable, versatile in application, and exceptional in its ability to upgrade and purify raw biogas into renewable natural gas at a lower operational cost. Such innovative product launches are expected to foster the growth of the global cogeneration equipment market during the forecast period.

Major Five Cogeneration Equipment Companies:

2G Energy AG

2G Energy AG company offers a range of cogeneration equipment such as g-box (natural gas CHP plant with an output range from 20 kW to 50 kW.), patruus (CHP plant with an output range from 50 to 263 kW), agenitor (plant with an output range from 75 kW to 450 kW), and avus (CHP plant with an output of up to 4 megawatts).

AB HOLDING SPA

AB HOLDING SPA offers cogeneration systems and solutions, under the ECOMAX brand, for natural gas, biogas and methane, greenhouse, and special gas power plants.

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The company offers a range of cogeneration systems such as gas turbines, biogas-powered CHP plant modules, steam turbines, fuel cells, and others.

Ameresco Inc.

Ameresco Inc. operates its business through segments such as U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Non-Solar Distributed Generation. The company offers cogeneration equipment that taps the full potential of on-site power generation to manage overall energy consumption for commercial buildings, manufacturers, healthcare facilities, college campuses, military bases and other government and industrial enterprises.

Caterpillar Inc.

Caterpillar Inc. operates its business through segments such as Resource Industries, Construction Industries, Energy and Transportation, and Financial Products. The company offers cogeneration equipment which enables energy savings of up to 60 percent compared to separate generation in power plants with additional boilers.

Cogeneration Equipment Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Reciprocating engines - size and forecast 2020-2025

Gas turbines - size and forecast 2020-2025

Steam turbines - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cogeneration Equipment Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

