$ 5.42 Bn Growth In Electronic Warfare Market From Aerospace & Defense Industry | 17,000 Technavio Reports Covering 800 Technologies

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronic warfare market size is expected to increase by $ 5.42 bn during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of about 5.27% during the forecast period. The report on the electronic warfare market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The market is driven by the increasing use of UAVs in electronic warfare. In addition, the growing prominence of CREW systems and the surging importance of intelligence gathering will further accelerate the market's growth in the forthcoming years. However, prevailing technical and operational issues and issues related to the classification of emitters might hinder the market's growth during the next few years.

The Electronic Warfare Market is segmented by Application (Protection, Support, and Attack) and Geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The electronic warfare market covers the following areas:

Electronic Warfare Market SizingElectronic Warfare Market ForecastElectronic Warfare Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

BAE Systems Plc

Cobham Plc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Dynamics Corp.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Saab AB

Thales Group

