$49 Billion Worldwide Genito-Urinary Drugs Industry To 2030 - Featuring Pfizer, Astellas Pharma And Allergan Among Others

DUBLIN, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genito-Urinary Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global genito-urinary drugs market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the genito-urinary drugs? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Genito-Urinary Drugs market global report answers all these questions and many more.The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider genito-urinary drugs market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The genito-urinary drugs market section of the report gives context. It compares the genito-urinary drugs market with other segments of the pharmaceutical drugs market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, genito-urinary drugs indicators comparison.

Major companies in the genito-urinary drugs market include Daiichi Sankyo Company; Pfizer Inc; Bayer AG; Astellas Pharma Inc and Allergan Plc.The global genito-urinary drugs market is expected to grow from $49.24 billion in 2020 to $53.78 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $63.95 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.The genito-urinary drugs market consists of sales of genito-urinary drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce genito-urinary drugs to treat genito- urinary diseases such as urinary tract infections, male reproductive diseases, voiding diseases, female reproductive diseases, glomerular disorders, urinary calculi, cystic kidney disease, Reno vascular diseases, benign prostate diseases, and other related diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce infertility drugs, hormonal contraceptives, erectile dysfunction drugs and hormonal replacement drugs to treat infertility, infections and prevent pregnancy. It also consists of establishments which produce drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy, drugs for urinary incontinence and overactive bladder, diuretics to treat urinary calculi, glomerular disorders and other urinary disorders. The genito-urinary drugs market is segmented into hormonal contraceptives; drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy; drugs for infertility; drugs for erectile dysfunction; drugs for urinary incontinence and overactive bladder; drugs for infections and others; drugs for hormonal replacement therapy; and diuretics. North America was the largest region in the global genito-urinary drugs market, accounting for 55% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 21% of the global genito-urinary drugs market. Africa was the smallest region in the global genito-urinary drugs market.Pharmaceutical companies are investing in development of new class drugs for treating overactive bladders (OAB). Earlier anti-muscarinic agents have been used for the treatment of OAB. Going forward, the market is expected to be driven by a new class of drug known as beta-3 adrenergic agonists that has been increasingly used to treat OAB. Beta-3 adrenergic agonists are drugs which cause the bladder muscles to relax without causing side effects such as dry mouth. For instance, in 2018, European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Food and drug Administration (FDA) approved a beta-3 adrenergic drug called Mirabegron.Regulatory agencies and federal governments adopted stringent regulations and took a tough stance on drug pricing by pharmaceutical companies during the historic period. Pharmaceutical companies faced criticism from politicians, patients and physicians over high pricing of some medicines and drugs. Moreover, companies had to sell drugs and medicines at subsidized rates to government hospitals, doctors and clinics, further effecting companies' revenues. This led to drug manufacturing companies operating on a reduced profit margin, which negatively impacted the attractiveness of the genito-urinary drugs industry in the historic period.The aging population profile of most countries contributed to the growth of the gastrointestinal drugs market. The increase in patient pool due to rising geriatric population globally, contributed significantly to the growth of the market during the historic period. According to the Population Reference Bureau, the share of population over the age of 65 in the global population increased from 8% in 2015 to 9% in 2019. The global population aged 65 years or over was 703 million in 2019. This rise in the geriatric population increased the demand for medical care and drove the healthcare expenditure. This has led to increased demand for pharmaceuticals products, significantly impacting market growth during this period. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Report Structure 3. Genito-Urinary Drugs Market Characteristics3.1. Market Definition 3.2. Key Segmentations 4. Genito-Urinary Drugs Market Product Analysis4.1. Leading Products/ Services 4.2. Key Features and Differentiators 4.3. Development Products 5. Genito-Urinary Drugs Market Supply Chain5.1. Supply Chain 5.2. Distribution 5.3. End Customers 6. Genito-Urinary Drugs Market Customer Information6.1. Customer Preferences 6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth 7. Genito-Urinary Drugs Market Trends and Strategies 8. Impact of COVID-19 on Genito-Urinary Drugs 9. Genito-Urinary Drugs Market Size and Growth9.1. Market Size 9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion) 9.2.1. Drivers of the Market 9.2.2. Restraints on the Market 9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion) 9.3.1. Drivers of the Market 9.3.2. Restraints on the Market 10. Genito-Urinary Drugs Market Regional Analysis10.1. Global Genito-Urinary Drugs Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion) 10.2. Global Genito-Urinary Drugs Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region 10.3. Global Genito-Urinary Drugs Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region 11. Genito-Urinary Drugs Market Segmentation11.1. Global Genito-Urinary Drugs Market, Segmentation by Type11.2. Global Genito-Urinary Drugs Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel11.3. Global Genito-Urinary Drugs Market, Segmentation by Route of Administration11.4. Global Genito-Urinary Drugs Market, Segmentation by Drug Classification11.5. Global Genito-Urinary Drugs Market, Segmentation by Mode of Purchase

12. Genito-Urinary Drugs Market Metrics12.1. Genito-Urinary Drugs Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global 12.2. Per Capita Average Genito-Urinary Drugs Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

13. Asia-Pacific Genito-Urinary Drugs Market

14. Western Europe Genito-Urinary Drugs Market

15. Eastern Europe Genito-Urinary Drugs Market

16. North America Genito-Urinary Drugs Market

17. South America Genito-Urinary Drugs Market

18. Middle East Genito-Urinary Drugs Market

19. Africa Genito-Urinary Drugs Market

20. Genito-Urinary Drugs Market Competitive Landscape20.1. Competitive Market Overview 20.2. Market Shares 20.3. Company Profiles 20.3.1. Daiichi Sankyo Company 20.3.1.1. Company Overview 20.3.1.2. Products and Services 20.3.1.3. Strategy 20.3.1.4. Financial Performance 20.3.2. Pfizer Inc 20.3.2.1. Company Overview 20.3.2.2. Products and Services 20.3.2.3. Strategy 20.3.2.4. Financial Performance 20.3.3. Bayer AG 20.3.3.1. Company Overview 20.3.3.2. Products and Services 20.3.3.3. Strategy 20.3.3.4. Financial Performance 20.3.4. Astellas Pharma Inc 20.3.4.1. Company Overview 20.3.4.2. Products and Services 20.3.4.3. Strategy 20.3.4.4. Financial Performance 20.3.5. Allergan Plc 20.3.5.1. Company Overview 20.3.5.2. Products and Services 20.3.5.3. Strategy 20.3.5.4. Financial Performance 21. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Genito-Urinary Drugs Market 22. Market Background: Pharmaceutical Drugs Market22.1. Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Characteristics 22.2. Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Growth, by Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global 22.3. Global Pharmaceutical Drugs Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion) 22.4. Global Pharmaceutical Drugs Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region 22.5. Global Pharmaceutical Drugs Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation by Type, Value ($ Billion) 23. Recommendations23.1. Global Genito-Urinary Drugs Market in 2025 - Growth Countries 23.2. Global Genito-Urinary Drugs Market in 2025 - Growth Segments 23.3. Global Genito-Urinary Drugs Market in 2025 - Growth Strategies 24. Appendix 25. Copyright and DisclaimerFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/el6utt

