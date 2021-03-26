$ 470.02 Million Growth In Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices Market During 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Asahi Kasei Corp., B. Braun Melsungen AG, And Baxter International Inc. | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio announces the release of its latest report on the continuous renal replacement therapy devices market.

NEW YORK, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio announces the release of its latest report on the continuous renal replacement therapy devices market. The market is segmented by product (consumables and systems) and geography ( Europe, North America, APAC, and ROW). The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across various segments.

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices Market: Key Findings

Continuous renal replacement therapy devices market value to grow by USD 470 million at almost 8% CAGR during 2021-2025

at almost 8% CAGR during 2021-2025 Based on the product, the consumables segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period Continuous renal replacement therapy devices market is expected to have a positive impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices Market: Growth Drivers

The advantages of CRRT over IRRT is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the increase in incidence of acute kidney injury (AKI) and associated risk factors will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Devices Market: Major Vendors

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates its business through segments such as Material, Homes, and Health Care. The company offers applied products for CRRT including CUREFLO filter and PLASAUTO blood purification equipment.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG operates its business through segments such as B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Out Patient Market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers systems and accessories for continous renal replacement therapy including Diapact CRRT system, Diapact CRRT Disposables, and Duosol Bicarbonate Dialysate.

Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. operates its business through segments such as Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The company offers advanced technology systems including PriMax System, Prismaflex System, and Oxiris Blood Purification Set to manage patients with acute kidney injury (AKI).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA operates its business through segments such as North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers multiFiltrate therapy machine in combination of Ci-Ca and CRRT and plasmapheresis filters such as Ultraflux, plasmaFlux, Ultraflux AV for continous renal replacement therapy.

