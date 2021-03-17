$ 42.06 Billion Growth In Global Footwear Market 2020-2024 | Includes Insights On Key Products Offered By Major Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The footwear market is expected to grow by USD 42.06 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the footwear market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The footwear market will witness a negativeimpact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth increasedin 2020 compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Footwear Market Participants:

adidas AG

adidas AG operates its business through segments such as Footwear, Apparel, and Hardware. The company offers a wide range of footwear under the adidas and Reebok brands.

ASICS Corp.

ASICS Corp. operates its business through segments such as Sports shoes, Sportswear, and Sports equipment. The company offers a wide range of footwear such as GEL-KAYANO 26 running shoes and others for men and women.

Burberry Group PLC

Burberry Group PLC operates its business through segments such as Retail/wholesale and Licensing. The company offers a wide range of footwear such as Monogram Print E-canvas Arthur Sneakers and others for men, women, and children.

Footwear Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Footwear market is segmented as below:

Product

Non-athletic Footwear



Athletic Footwear

End-user

Women



Men



Children

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

The footwear market is driven by design and material innovations leading to product premiumization. In addition, other factors such as the high influence of celebrity endorsements on customer purchase decisions are expected to trigger the footwear market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

