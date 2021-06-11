$ 417.85 Bn Growth In Global Content Marketing Market 2021-2025 | Growing Demand For Digital Magazines To Be A Major Trend | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global content marketing market is set to grow by USD 417.

The global content marketing market is set to grow by USD 417.85 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 16%. Technavio's global content marketing market report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Contently, Inc., CoSchedule LLC, HubSpot Inc., Influence and Co., NewsCred, Inc., Scripted Inc., Seismic Software, Inc., Sprinklr Inc., and Upland Software, Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The rise in the number of users on social media and growing brand awareness along with increasing trust and loyalty will offer immense growth opportunities to vendors. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Content Marketing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Content Marketing Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Retail



Automotive



Financial Services



Telecom



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Content Marketing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the content marketing market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Adobe Inc., Contently, Inc., CoSchedule LLC, HubSpot Inc., Influence and Co., NewsCred, Inc., Scripted Inc., Seismic Software, Inc., Sprinklr Inc., and Upland Software, Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Content Marketing Market size

Content Marketing Market trends

Content Marketing Market industry analysis

Growing demand for digital magazines is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, fraud related to digital advertisements may threaten the growth of the market.

Content Marketing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist content marketing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the content marketing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the content marketing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of content marketing market vendors

