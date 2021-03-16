$ 41.47 Billion Growth In Global Freight Brokerage Market 2020-2024 | Includes Insights On Key Products Offered By Major Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The freight brokerage market is expected to grow by USD 41.47 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the freight brokerage market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report

The freight brokerage market will witness a negativeimpact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth increased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Related Report on Industrials Include:

Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market - Global intermodel freight transportation market is segmented by product (minerals and ores, food and farm products, equipment and instruments, chemicals, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Airfreight Forwarding Market - Global airfreight forwarding market is segmented by end-user (manufacturing industry, retail industry, and other industries) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three Freight Brokerage Market Participants:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. operates its business through segments such as NAST, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. Truckload, Less than truckload, and Ocean are the key services offered by the company.

Echo Global Logistics Inc.

Echo Global Logistics Inc. operates its business through the Transportation and supply chain management segment. The company offers freight brokerage services for LTL, truckload, int6ermodal, and specialized transportation.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. operates its business through segments such as United States, Other North America, North Asia, Europe, and Others. The company offers services to importers and exporters who process declaration shipments through customs and associated border agencies. The company also offers multimodal, domestic, and intracontinental transportation and delivery services around the globe.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/freight-brokerage-market-industry-analysis

Freight Brokerage Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Freight brokerage market is segmented as below:

Service

LTL



FTL



Temperature-controlled Freight



Others

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

The freight brokerage market is driven by demand for transportation and logistics services. In addition, other factors such as the presence of FTAs and trade blocs at global level are expected to trigger the freight brokerage market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of freight brokerage market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40504

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/freight-brokerage-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-41-47-billion-growth-in-global-freight-brokerage-market-2020-2024--includes-insights-on-key-products-offered-by-major-vendors--technavio-301247118.html

SOURCE Technavio