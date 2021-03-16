$ 405.3 Million Growth In Hand Sanitizer Market In India During 2020-2024 | Key Vendor Insights And Forecast For New Normal | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hand sanitizer market in India is expected to grow by USD 405.31 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the hand sanitizer market in India in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The hand sanitizer market in India will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth increasedin 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Hand Sanitizer Market In India Participants:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates its business through segments such as Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The company offers hand sanitizers under the brand, 3M Avagard.

Dabur India Ltd.

Dabur India Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Consumer care business, Food business, and Other segments. The company offers hand sanitizer under the brand, Fem.

Emami Ltd.

Emami Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers hand sanitizers under the brand, BoroPlus.

Hand Sanitizer Market In India 2020-2024: Segmentation

Hand sanitizer market in India is segmented as below:

Product

Gel



Spray



Foam



Wipes

The hand sanitizer market in India is driven by rising incidences of infectious/pandemic diseases. In addition, other factors such as growing demand for product customization are expected to trigger the hand sanitizer market in India toward witnessing a CAGR of over 62% during the forecast period.

