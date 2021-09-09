$ 4.74 Million Growth In FM Broadcast Transmitter Market - Global Market Analysis And Forecast Model | Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio forecasts the FM broadcast transmitter market to grow by USD 4.74 million at a CAGR of 1.19% during 2021-2025. The FM broadcast transmitter market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report identifies the use of GaN power ICs in FM broadcast transmitters as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the resilience of FM technology to signal strength variations and growth in radio advertising will further accelerate the market's growth during the forecast period. However, the high growth of online radio services and competition from alternative mediums will hinder the market growth in the long run.

Technavio analyzes the market by power capacity (Above 20 kW, 5-20 kW, and 5 W-5 kW) and geography ( North America, South America, APAC, Europe, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The FM broadcast transmitter market covers the following areas:

FM Broadcast Transmitter Market SizingFM Broadcast Transmitter Market ForecastFM Broadcast Transmitter Market Analysis

