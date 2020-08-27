$4.4 Billion Hernia Repair Devices Market Assessment, 2020-2027 - Rising Adoption Of Tension-Free Repair Procedures, Increasing Demand For Minimally Invasive Procedures

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hernia Repair Devices Global Market - Forecast To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the hernia repair devices global market is estimated to grow at low single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 to reach $4,400.1 million by 2027.

An increasing number of patients suffering from obesity and the rise in the ageing population who are vulnerable to develop a hernia, rising adoption of tension-free repair procedures and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, are driving the growth of hernia repair devices market. However, inconsistent reimbursement and the high cost of the hernia repair procedure, high implementation cost and regulations posed on robotic surgery, operation failure and recurrence of hernia and also the risks and complications associated with hernia repair surgery and meshes are negatively influencing the expansion of hernia repair devices market.

The Hernia repair devices global market is segmented based on products, hernia types, repair types, end-users and geography. The market by product is segmented into hernia fixation devices, and hernia repair meshes, among them, hernia repair meshes accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at low single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to increased adoption of mesh-based surgeries.

The hernia repair meshes market is further segmented into synthetic, biological and composite meshes. Among them, synthetic mesh segment dominated the market with the largest revenue in 2020 and composite mesh segment is expected to grow at mid-single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to efficiency and lower cost. The synthetic mesh market is further sub-segmented into the absorbable and non-absorbable mesh. Among them, non-absorbable mesh contributed the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at mid-single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to the mechanical strength and lower cost when compared to absorbable meshes. The composite mesh market is further sub-segmented into absorbable, non-absorbable and partially absorbable meshes, of which, absorbable meshes generated the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at mid-single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

Based on the hernia type, the market is segmented into the inguinal hernia, incisional hernia, umbilical hernia and other types of hernia (Femoral, Epigastric, Hiatal, Obturator, Spigelian and Muscle). Among them, inguinal hernia contributed the largest revenue in 2020 and incisional hernia is expected to grow at moderate CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to higher incidence of inguinal hernia in persons who have undergone prior abdominal surgery, traumatic abdominal wall injuries and in patients who have undergone C-sections.

Based on the types of repair procedures, the market is divided into open tension-free repair, laparoscopic repair and robotic-assisted hernia repair types. Among these, open-tension free repair occupies the largest share of the market by generating the revenue in 2020 and robotic-assisted surgery is expected to grow at high single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to the increased adoption of minimally invasive techniques and early recovery as compared to open tension-free repair.

By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centres. Among which, hospitals occupied the largest share in 2020 and ambulatory surgical centres are expected to grow at mid-single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to advantages such as reduced hospital stays and hence less overall cost.

Geographically, the hernia repair devices global market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Among them, North America region commanded the largest share of the hernia repair devices global market in 2020 due to highly advanced healthcare facilities, increase in awareness about the advanced technologies, availability of Medicare and third-party insurance facilities, and easy availability of skilled personnel. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at mid-single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to rising adoption of tension-free repair procedures, increasing access to advanced healthcare technology and affordability and increase in population who are vulnerable to develop a hernia.

The major companies in hernia repair devices global market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (Bard) (U.S.), Medtronic, PLC ( Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon) (U.S.), Cook Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Integra Lifesciences (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG, ( Germany), SecQure, Inc. (U.S.), AbbVie (Allergan) (Life-cell corporation) (U.S.), W. L. Gore and associates (U.S.) and Tela Bio (U.S.).

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary 2 Introduction 3 Market Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Market Segmentation3.3 Factors Influencing Market3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities3.3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Minimally-Invasive Procedures3.3.1.2 High Incidence of Hernia Associated With Change in Lifestyle and Other Diseases3.3.1.3 Rise in Aging Population3.3.1.4 Rising Adoption of Tension-Free Repair Procedures3.3.1.5 Opportunities in Emerging Economies3.3.1.6 Hernia Repair Devices Manufacturers' Strategic Tie-Ups With Robotic Surgery Equipment Manufacturers3.3.2 Restraints and Threats3.3.2.1 Complications of Hernia Repair Surgery and Mesh3.3.2.2 Product Recalls Due to Various Quality Concerns3.3.2.3 Lack of Standardization in Treatment of Hernia3.3.2.4 Inconsistent Reimbursement and High Cost of Hernia Repair Procedure3.3.2.5 Stringent Regulations Associated With Approvals of Hernia Mesh3.4 Regulatory Affairs3.4.1 The U.S.3.4.2 Europe3.4.3 China3.4.4 India3.4.5 Japan3.5 Porter's Five Force Analysis3.6 Clinical Trials3.7 Market Share Analysis3.7.1 Market Share Analysis by Major Players3.8 Hernia Repair Devices Number of Procedures Performed 4 Hernia Repair Devices Global Market, by Product Type4.1 Introduction4.2 Hernia Fixation Devices4.3 Hernia Repair Meshes4.3.1 Synthetic Meshes4.3.1.1 Absorbable Meshes4.3.1.2 Non-Absorbable Meshes4.3.2 Biological Meshes4.3.3 Composite Meshes4.3.3.1 Absorbable Composite Mesh4.3.3.2 Non-Absorbable Composite Mesh4.3.3.3 Partially Absorbable Composite Mesh 5 Hernia Repair Devices Market, by Hernia Type5.1 Introduction5.2 Inguinal Hernia5.3 Incisional Hernia5.4 Umbilical Hernia5.5 Others (Femoral, Epigastric, Hiatal, Obturator, Spigelian and Muscle) 6 Hernia Repair Devices Market, by Repair Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Open-Tension Free Repair6.3 Laparoscopic Hernia Repair6.4 Robotic-Assisted Hernia Repair 7 Hernia Repair Devices Market, by End-user7.1 Introduction7.2 Hospitals7.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers 8 Hernia Repair Devices Market, by Region8.1 Introduction8.2 North America8.2.1 U.S.8.2.2 Rest of North America8.3 Europe8.3.1 Germany8.3.2 France8.3.3 Russia8.3.4 Rest of Europe8.4 Asia-Pacific8.4.1 China8.4.2 Japan8.4.3 India8.4.4 Rest of APAC8.5 Rest of the World8.5.1 Brazil8.5.2 Turkey8.5.3 Rest of Latin America, Middle East, and Africa 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Introduction9.2 Acquisition9.3 Approvals9.4 Agreements and Collaboration9.5 New Product Launch9.6 Others 10 Major Companies10.1 Allergan, plc (Abbvie)10.1.1 Overview10.1.2 Financials10.1.3 Product Portfolio10.1.4 Key Developments10.1.5 Business Strategy10.1.6 SWOT Analysis 10.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG10.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company10.4 Cook Medical Inc.10.5 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation10.6 Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)10.7 Medtronic Public Limited Company10.8 Secqure Surgical10.9 Tela Bio, Inc.10.10 W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

