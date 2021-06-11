$ 4.19 Billion Growth In Global Decking Market During 2021-2025 | Featuring Major Vendors Including CRH Plc And Fiberon | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global decking market is expected to grow by USD 4.

The global decking market is expected to grow by USD 4.19 billion at a CAGR of over 5% during 2021-2025, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. This market report encapsulates not only the industrials industry value chain analysis but also features overall validation techniques employed for deriving the most accurate data insights.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Decking Market Analysis Report by Product (Composite, Wood, Plastic, and Aluminum), Application (Residential and Non-residential), Geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

The decking market is driven by the changing lifestyles and increasing use of outdoor living spaces. In addition, the rising adoption of prefabricated construction solutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the decking market.

Decking is widely used in a wide range of commercial and residential applications such as hotel terraces, boardwalks, balconies, leisure centers, patios, and theme parks owing to its aesthetic properties and low cost. They are also easy to install and ensure the effective use of open spaces. Many such benefits have increased the popularity of decking for lounging and dining, especially among consumers in countries such as the US and Canada. Besides, changing lifestyles and the rising number of outdoor living spaces are creating significant demand for decking in the global market.

Major Five Decking Companies:

Advantage Trim & Lumber Co.: The company offers composite decking.

Beologic: The company offers outdoor decking.

CRH Plc: The company offers wooden decking.

Fiberon: The company offers composite and wood decking.

The AZEK Co. LLC: The company offers wooden decking.

Decking Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020-2025)

Composite - size and forecast 2020-2025

Wood - size and forecast 2020-2025

Plastic - size and forecast 2020-2025

Aluminum - size and forecast 2020-2025

Decking Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020-2025)

Residential - size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-residential - size and forecast 2020-2025

Decking Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

