$37.29 Billion Household Laundry Equipment Global Market To 2030 - Identify Growth Segments For Investment

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Household Laundry Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global household laundry equipment market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global household laundry equipment market is expected to grow from $37.29 billion in 2020 to $38.75 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $44.12 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3%. Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Description:Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the household laundry equipment? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Household Laundry Equipment market global report answers all these questions and many more.The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider household laundry equipment market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The household laundry equipment market section of the report gives context. It compares the household laundry equipment market with other segments of the household laundry equipment market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Major players in the household laundry equipment market are LG Electronics, Whirlpool Corporation, Haier Corporation, Electrolux AB, Panasonic Corporation, BSH Home Appliances Group, Haier Group Corporation, Miele, Siemens AG and Toshiba Corporation.The household laundry equipment consists of sales of household-type laundry equipment including household washing machines, dryers, ironers, and other laundry equipment.Rapid Urbanization is expected to contribute to the growth of the household laundry equipment in the forecast period. Globally, the percentage of population living in urban areas is expected to increase from 55% in 2018 and reach 68% by 2050. The growth in the urban population coupled with the rise in disposable incomes and affordability among residents of cities will drive the demand for household laundry equipment. Increasing demand for online on demand laundry services is expected to restrain the market for household laundry equipment in the forecast period. The on-demand laundry services market is expected to be aided by stable economic growth forecast in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global real GDP growth will be 3.7% over 2019 and 2020, and 3.6% from 2021 to 2023. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. For instance, China is forecast to register GDP growth of 6.2% in 2019. Stable economic growth, increasing internet penetration, and rising disposable income coupled with hectic lifestyle of individuals will lead to an increase in on demand laundry services, thereby limiting the growth of the market for household washing machines.The household laundry equipment market covered in this report is segmented by type into washing machines, ironers, dryers, and others - household laundry equipment. The household laundry equipment market in this report is segmented by technology into automatic, semi-automatic/ manual, and others. The household laundry equipment market in this report is segmented by distribution channel into direct selling, retail, e-commerce, and others.Household laundry equipment manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to the stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology. Energy efficient appliances are designed to utilize minimum energy to complete the required task. Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy efficient appliances. For example, in the USA, ENERGY STAR certified washing machines use 25% less energy and 33% less water than a standard washing machine. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Household Laundry Equipment Market Characteristics 3. Household Laundry Equipment Market Trends and Strategies 4. Impact of COVID-19 on Household Laundry Equipment 5. Household Laundry Equipment Market Size and Growth5.1. Global Household Laundry Equipment Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion 5.1.1. Drivers of the Market 5.1.2. Restraints on the Market 5.2. Global Household Laundry Equipment Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 5.2.1. Drivers of the Market 5.2.2. Restraints on the Market 6. Household Laundry Equipment Market Segmentation

7. Household Laundry Equipment Market Regional and Country Analysis7.1. Global Household Laundry Equipment Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 7.2. Global Household Laundry Equipment Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

8. Asia-Pacific Household Laundry Equipment Market

9. China Household Laundry Equipment Market

10. India Household Laundry Equipment Market

11. Japan Household Laundry Equipment Market

12. Australia Household Laundry Equipment Market

13. Indonesia Household Laundry Equipment Market

14. South Korea Household Laundry Equipment Market

15. Western Europe Household Laundry Equipment Market

16. UK Household Laundry Equipment Market

17. Germany Household Laundry Equipment Market

18. France Household Laundry Equipment Market

19. Eastern Europe Household Laundry Equipment Market

20. Russia Household Laundry Equipment Market

21. North America Household Laundry Equipment Market

22. USA Household Laundry Equipment Market

23. South America Household Laundry Equipment Market

24. Brazil Household Laundry Equipment Market

25. Middle East Household Laundry Equipment Market

26. Africa Household Laundry Equipment Market

27. Household Laundry Equipment Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles27.1. Household Laundry Equipment Market Competitive Landscape 27.2. Household Laundry Equipment Market Company Profiles 27.2.1. LG Electronics 27.2.1.1. Overview 27.2.1.2. Products and Services 27.2.1.3. Strategy 27.2.1.4. Financial Performance 27.2.2. Whirlpool Corporation 27.2.2.1. Overview 27.2.2.2. Products and Services 27.2.2.3. Strategy 27.2.2.4. Financial Performance 27.2.3. Haier Corporation 27.2.3.1. Overview 27.2.3.2. Products and Services 27.2.3.3. Strategy 27.2.3.4. Financial Performance 27.2.4. Electrolux AB 27.2.4.1. Overview 27.2.4.2. Products and Services 27.2.4.3. Strategy 27.2.4.4. Financial Performance 27.2.5. Panasonic Corporation 27.2.5.1. Overview 27.2.5.2. Products and Services 27.2.5.3. Strategy 27.2.5.4. Financial Performance 29. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Household Laundry Equipment Market 29. Household Laundry Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis 30. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2xxo0l

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/37-29-billion-household-laundry-equipment-global-market-to-2030---identify-growth-segments-for-investment-301334724.html

SOURCE Research and Markets