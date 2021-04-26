$ 368.86 Million Growth Expected In Ion Implanter Market | COVID-19 Impact Analysis In Q1 2021 | APAC To Notice Fastest Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ion implanter market by technology (high-current implanter, medium-current implanter, and high-energy implanter) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) has been added to...

The global ion implanter market by technology (high-current implanter, medium-current implanter, and high-energy implanter) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) has been added to Technavio's offering. The global ion implanter market is expected to grow by USD 368.86 million, at a CAGR of over 4% during 2021-2025.

The rapid spread of the COVID-19 resulted in the temporary closure of various businesses in 2020. This led to a significant decline in the market demand. With the resumption of manufacturing activities and stimulus packages given by governments to businesses, Technavio predicts healthy growth in the ion implanter market over the forecast period.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the increasing investments in fabrication facilities, the growing integration of ICs in automobiles, and the rising demand for LEDs.

Ion Implanter Market: Opportunities

Automakers are increasingly adopting autonomous technologies to improve safety and enhance comfort. This has increased the use of electronic systems in various applications such as front view camera systems and autonomous braking systems, increasing the demand for automotive ICs such as microprocessor units, RADAR, and RF modules. The rapid adoption of these technologies has increased the demand for ICs, which is driving the need to produce epitaxial wafers. This is creating significant opportunities for vendors operating in the market.

Ion Implanter Market: Segmentation by Technology

Based on the segmentation by technology, the market generated maximum revenue in the high-current ion implanter segment in 2020. This is due to the increased use of high-current ion implanters in the development of semiconductor devices. The market growth in the high-current ion implanters segment is expected to be significant during the forecast period.

Ion Implanter Market: Segmentation by Geography

APAC held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be the fastest compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the high concentration of foundries and manufacturers of semiconductors wafers, semiconductor memory devices, and inspection data management systems in the region.

Ion Implanter Market: Major Vendors

Advanced Ion Beam Technology Inc.The company offers several products in the ion implanter market. The Ultra-Low Energy High-Current Ion Implanter is the key product offered by the company.

Amtech Systems Inc.The company supplies thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow ovens, diffusion furnaces, and customer high-temp belt furnaces for use by semiconductor and electronics assembly manufacturers. The company offers different products such as semiconductors, power, and others to the global ion implanter market.

Applied Materials Inc.The company offers equipment for manufacturing Liquid Crystal Displays (LCDs), organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), and other display technologies. The company offers a variety of products for automotive, OLED displays, product and technologies, semiconductor, display, solar, and other applications.

Axcelis Technologies Inc.The company is involved in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. The company offers services such as thermal processing, curing, and others.

Intevac Inc.The company is involved in the design and development of high-productivity, thin-film processing systems. The company offers ENERGi, an innovative ion implanter based on industry-leading platforms.

