$31.6B Global Drug Delivery Devices Market 2021-2027 Featuring Profiles Of 25 Leading Players Including Pfizer, J&J, Roche, Novartis, And 3M

The "Global Drug Delivery Devices Market (2021-2027) by device type, route of administration, application, end-user, vehicle outlook, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Drug Delivery Devices Market is estimated to be USD 23.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 31.67 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%. Market Dynamics

Key factors, such as the rising geriatric population coupled with increasing chronic ailments such as diabetes, cancer, etc have led to a growth in drug delivery devices. The surge in non-communicable diseases has also led to the demand for non-invasive drug delivery methods. Additionally, the growth of biologics is significantly contributing to the drug delivery device market.However, factors such as drug recalls and biocompatibility issues with increased side effects are likely to restrain the market growth of drug delivery devices. Moreover, the time taken for approval of novel drugs is also likely to hamper the growth of drug delivery devices due to the subsequent delay in deliveries. Market Segmentation

The Global Drug Delivery Devices Market is segmented based on device type, route of administration, application, end-user, vehicle outlook, and Geography.

By Device Type, the market is classified as smart pills, inhalers, drug-eluting stents, safety syringes, implantable drug delivery devices, transdermal patches, and others. Amongst all, the smart pills segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Route of Administration, the market is classified as Oral, Inhalation, Transdermal, Injectable, Ocular, Nasal, Topical, and Others. Amongst all, the oral route of administration is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Application, the market is classified as Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases, Central Nervous System Disorders, and Others. Amongst all, the diabetes segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By End-user, the market is classified as Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics, Home Care Settings, and Others. Amongst all, the hospital segment holds the highest market share.

By Vehicle Outlook, the market is classified as a hydrogel, micelle, dendrimer, nanoparticle, liposomes, scaffold, niosomes, and mesoporous materials. Amongst all, the nanoparticle segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

4th May 2020 : 3M has re-launched its drug delivery systems through Kindeva, a global contract manufacturing/ development firm focusing on drug delivery projects. This is the newly formed independent entity formed along with Altair post the sales of the drug delivery systems units to Altair Capital Partners for USD 650 million .

has re-launched its drug delivery systems through Kindeva, a global contract manufacturing/ development firm focusing on drug delivery projects. This is the newly formed independent entity formed along with Altair post the sales of the drug delivery systems units to Altair Capital Partners for . 22nd January 2020 : Bayer is venturing into an agreement with Exscientia for the identification and optimization of novel lead structures for potential drug candidates in treating cardiovascular and oncological diseases.

Key Topics Covered 1 Report Description 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.1.1 Growing Geriatric Population and Rising Ailments4.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Non-Invasive Drug-Delivery Methods4.2.1.3 Growth in the Biologics Markets4.2.2 Restraints4.2.2.1 High Cases of Drug Recalls4.2.2.2 Biocompatibility Issues4.2.2.3 High Time Taken for Approval of Novel Drugs4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.3.1 Growth in Nanotechnology and Technological Advancements4.2.3.2 Growing R&D Investments4.2.4 Challenges4.2.4.1 Inefficiencies in Delivering Poorly Soluble Drugs4.2.4.2 Lack of Trained Professionals to Administer the Drugs4.3 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Drug Delivery Device Market, by Device Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Smart Pills6.3 Inhalers6.4 Drug Eluting Stents6.5 Safety Syringes6.6 Implantable Drug Delivery Device6.7 Transdermal Patches6.8 Others 7 Global Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Route of Administration7.1 Introduction7.2 Oral7.3 Inhalation7.4 Transdermal7.5 Injectable7.6 Ocular7.7 Nasal7.8 Topical7.9 Others 8 Global Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Oncology8.3 Infectious Diseases8.4 Respiratory Diseases8.5 Diabetes8.6 Cardiovascular Diseases8.7 Autoimmune Diseases8.8 Central Nervous System Disorders8.9 Others 9 Global Drug Delivery Devices Market, by End-user9.1 Introduction9.2 Hospitals9.3 Diagnostic Centers9.4 Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics9.5 Home Care Settings9.6 Others 10 Global Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Vehicles Outlook10.1 Introduction10.2 Hydrogel10.3 Micelle10.4 Dendrimer10.5 Nanoparticle10.6 Liposome10.7 Scaffold10.8 Mesoporous Material10.9 Niosomes 11 Global Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Geography11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.3 South America11.4 Europe11.5 Asia-Pacific11.6 Rest of the World 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Competitive Quadrant12.2 Market Share Analysis12.3 Competitive Scenario12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions12.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements12.3.4 Investments & Funding 13 Company Profiles13.1 Pfizer, Inc.13.2 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.13.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.13.4 Novartis AG13.5 3M13.6 Bayer AG13.7 uniQure N.V.13.8 Shenzhen (SiBiono) GeneTech Co. Ltd (Hubei Tongji Benda Ebei Pharmaceuticals)13.9 Antares Pharma, Inc.13.10 GlaxoSmithKline plc13.11 AstraZeneca plc13.12 Becton Dickinson 13.13 Boehringer Ingelheim group13.14 Consort Medical plc (Recipharm Group)13.15 Insulet Corporation13.16 Medtronic plc13.17 Sulzer Ltd. 13.18 West Pharmaceuticals Services, Inc.13.19 Generex Biotechnology13.20 Panacea Pharmaceuticals Inc.13.21 Aptar Pharma13.22 Koninklijke Philips N.V.13.23 Nemera13.24 Biocorp Production.13.25 Eli Lilly and Co.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u2dvos

