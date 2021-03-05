$ 31.66 Billion Growth In Global Smart Home Appliances Market 2020-2024| Rising Adoption Of Wireless Connecting Devices To Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart home appliances market to grow by USD 31.66 billion, decelerating at a CAGR of over 16% during 2020-224. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. AB Electrolux, General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and Whirlpool Corp. are some of the major market participants. The adoption of wireless connecting devices will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Smart Home Appliances Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Smart Home Appliances Market is segmented as below:

Product

Smart Washing Machines



Smart Air Conditioners



Smart Refrigerators



Smart Microwave Ovens



Smart Dishwashers

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

Geographic Landscape

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Smart Home Appliances Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the smart home appliances market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AB Electrolux, General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and Whirlpool Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Smart Home Appliances Market size

Smart Home Appliances Market trends

Smart Home Appliances Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the growing smartphone penetration and increasing internet speed is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.

Smart Home Appliances Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart home appliances market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart home appliances market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart home appliances market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart home appliances market vendors

