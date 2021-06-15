$31.6 Billion Shrimp Global Market To 2027 - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shrimp Market by Type, Source, Form, End Use and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global shrimp market size was valued at $31.6 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $54.6 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2027.Shrimp is a small-sized marine crustacean, which can be found in all oceans, both shallow and deep, as well as freshwater lakes and streams. It is consumed as food, and hence has high commercial importance in the global market.Shrimp is a rich source of proteins and vitamin D. Moreover, it is low in carbohydrate content, with less than 1 gram per 3 oz serving.The growth of the global shrimp market is majorly driven by increase in demand for shrimps among health-conscious consumers. This is attributed to the fact that shrimp is high in nutritional value, low in fat content, contains zero carbs, and is low in calories. Thus, multiple health benefits provided associated with shrimp encourage consumers to include it in their diet.A new alternative method is being launched as more sustainable in the U.S., Thailand, and other countries where industrial shrimp aquaculture is being pursued competitively. This is known as the "closed production system" approach. This production technique recycles the pond water and removes toxic materials from the water, which is harmful for the shrimp aquaculture. Thus, increase in the adoption of new environmentally friendly production techniques is expected to augment the market growth.However, lack of availability of aqua-feed ingredients is considerably expected to hinder growth of the shrimp market. Furthermore, high operational cost for production of shrimp acts as a key growth restraint of the global market.In 2020, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the overall demand for shrimps. While the international and domestic shrimp markets witnessed strong retail trade, the foodservice sector suffered massive losses. Recently, the China's catering industry has experienced significant growth as a result of the mid-autumn festival in October. This created lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the shrimp market in the current year.The global shrimp market is segmented into type, source, form, end use, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into pink, brown, white, and others. Depending on source, it is segregated into cold water and hot water. By form, it is categorized into frozen and canned. As per end use, it is bifurcated into residential and commercial. According to distribution channel, the shrimp market is fragmented into hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online sales channel. Region wise, the market is analyzed into North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA ( Brazil, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, and rest of LAMEA).The major players operating in the global shrimp market are Aqua Star Corp., Mazzetta Company LLC., Thai Union Group, Nordic Seafood A/S, Surapon Foods, Clearwater Seafoods Inc., High Liner Foods Inc., Avanti Feeds Ltd., The Waterbase Ltd., and Wild Oceans Pty Ltd. Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global shrimp market from 2021 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights potency of the buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of the key market players.

The report includes analyses of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.4. Market share analysis/top player positioning, 20193.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Increased production of shrimp due to health benefits3.5.1.2. Contract farming initiatives by exporters3.5.1.3. Growing research activities and the launch of new products3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. An environmental degradation and seed problems3.5.2.2. Lack of availability of aqua-feed ingredients3.5.3. Opportunity3.5.3.1. Increasing demand for ready-to-eat food items3.5.3.2. Several initiatives undertaken by government for technology upgradation3.6. Value chain analysis3.7. Impact of Covid-193.8. Impact of key regulation3.9. Case study of a successful company through effective strategies3.9.1. Introduction3.9.2. Growth Strategy3.9.2.1. SUSTAINABLE ORGANIC SALES VOLUME GROWTH3.9.2.2. ACQUISITION OF FROZEN SEAFOOD BUSINESSES3.10. Top 10 countries exporting shrimp ($Billion)3.11. Top 10 countries importing shrimp ($Billion) CHAPTER 4: SHRIMP MARKET, BY TYPE4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2. Pink4.2.1. Overview4.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.3. Market size and forecast4.3. Brown4.3.1. Overview4.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.3. Market size and forecast4.4. White4.4.1. Overview4.4.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.3. Market size and forecast4.5. Others4.5.1. Overview4.5.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.5.3. Market size and forecast CHAPTER 5: SHRIMP MARKET, BY SOURCE5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast5.2. Cold water5.2.1. Overview5.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.3. Market size and forecast5.3. Hot Water5.3.1. Overview5.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.3. Market size and forecast CHAPTER 6: SHRIMP MARKET, BY FORM6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market size and forecast6.2. Frozen6.2.1. Overview6.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.3. Market size and forecast6.3. Canned6.3.1. Overview6.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.3. Market size and forecast CHAPTER 7: SHRIMP MARKET, BY END USE7.1. Overview7.1.1. Market size and forecast7.2. Residential7.2.1. Overview7.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.2.3. Market size and forecast7.3. Commercial7.3.1. Overview7.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.3.3. Market size and forecast CHAPTER 8: SHRIMP MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL8.1. Overview8.1.1. Market size and forecast8.2. Hypermarkets & Supermarket8.2.1. Overview8.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.2.3. Market size and forecast8.3. Convenience store8.3.1. Overview8.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.3.3. Market size and forecast8.4. Specialty stores8.4.1. Overview8.4.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.4.3. Market size and forecast8.5. Online Sales Channel8.5.1. Overview8.5.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.5.3. Market size and forecast CHAPTER 9: SHRIMP MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 10: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE10.1. Top winning strategies10.2. Product mapping10.3. Competitive dashboard10.4. Competitive heat map10.5. Key developments10.5.1. Agreement10.5.2. Collaboration CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES11.1. AQUA STAR CORP.11.1.1. Company overview11.1.2. Key Executives11.1.3. Company snapshot11.1.4. Product portfolio11.2. AVANTI FEEDS LTD.11.2.1. Company overview11.2.2. Key Executives11.2.3. Company snapshot11.2.4. Product portfolio11.2.5. Business performance11.3. CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC.11.3.1. Company overview11.3.2. Key Executives11.3.3. Company snapshot11.3.4. Product portfolio11.3.5. Business performance11.4. HIGH LINER FOODS INC.11.4.1. Company overview11.4.2. Key executive11.4.3. Company snapshot11.4.4. Operating business segments11.4.5. Product portfolio11.4.6. Business performance11.5. MAZZETTA COMPANY, LLC11.5.1. Company overview11.5.2. Key Executives11.5.3. Company snapshot11.5.4. Product portfolio11.6. NORDIC SEAFOODS A/S11.6.1. Company overview11.6.2. Key Executives11.6.3. Company snapshot11.6.4. Product portfolio11.7. SURAPON FOODS11.7.1. Company overview11.7.2. Key Executives11.7.3. Company snapshot11.7.4. Product portfolio11.8. THAI UNION GROUP11.8.1. Company overview11.8.2. Key Executives11.8.3. Company snapshot11.8.4. Operating business segments11.8.5. Product portfolio11.8.6. Business performance11.9. THE WATERBASE LTD.11.9.1. Company overview11.9.2. Key Executives11.9.3. Company snapshot11.9.4. Product portfolio11.9.5. Business performance11.10. WILD OCEANS PTY LTD.11.10.1. Company overview11.10.2. Company snapshot11.10.3. Product portfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c6slq4

