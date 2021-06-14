$ 308.27 Mn Growth Expected In Global Infrared Thermometers Market 2021-2025 | Key Vendor Insights And Market Forecast Through 2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The infrared thermometers market is expected to grow by USD 308.27 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the infrared thermometers market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Request a Free Sample to understand the scope of the report

The infrared thermometers market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

The infrared thermometer market is driven by the increasing prevalence of contagious and chronic diseases. In addition, the high level of accuracy of infrared thermometers is expected to trigger the infrared thermometers market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period.

Gain more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the infrared thermometers market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43445

Major Five Infrared Thermometers Market Participants:

BiosebLab: The company offers the 153-IRB infrared thermometer.

BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers various infrared thermometers such as BPL Accudigit dual, BPL Accudigit E1, and BPL Accudigit F2.

Cardinal Health Inc.: The company offers ScanTemp 440 handheld infrared thermometer.

Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd.: The company offers CTD711 / CTD710 digital forehead and ear thermometer.

Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.: The company offers TP500 infrared thermometer.

Infrared Thermometers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Infrared thermometers market is segmented as below:

Type

Non-contact Infrared Thermometers



Contact Infrared Thermometers

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Related Reports on Healthcare Include:

Global Smart Baby Thermometers Market - Global smart baby thermometers market is segmented by product (smart baby ear thermometer and smart baby infrared thermometer), geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and distribution channel (offline and online). Request a Free Sample Report

Global EEG and EMG Devices Market - Global EEG and EMG devices market is segmented by product (EEG devices and EMG devices) and geography ( North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Request a Free Sample Report

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-infrared-thermometersmarket Report: www.technavio.com/report/infrared-thermometers-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-308-27-mn-growth-expected-in-global-infrared-thermometers-market-2021-2025--key-vendor-insights-and-market-forecast-through-2025--technavio-301310747.html

SOURCE Technavio