$300 Million UBS Team Joins Pallas Capital Advisors

BRAINTREE, Mass., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pallas Capital Advisors, LLC ("Pallas Capital") is pleased to announce today that a four-person team, led by Mr. Joseph A. Cullen, CFP®, joined the growing team of experienced wealth advisors at the firm. Mr. Cullen will be making the transition with all three team members from his previous firm - Ms. Shannon Smith, CFP®, AWMA ®, Ms. Ali Laflamme, and Mr. Ryner Gorowsky.

Mr. Cullen, who manages over $300 million, brings with him over twenty years of industry experience, most recently as a Financial Advisor at UBS. During his time at UBS, Mr. Cullen founded and built The Cullen Wealth Management Group, a group of experienced wealth management professionals focused on providing comprehensive financial planning for a select group of high net worth clients across the country.

"The industry is evolving and the decision to join Pallas came naturally as I learned more about the firm's values, resources, and services they offer. I am confident that Pallas will allow my clients greater access to wealth management solutions that may be unattainable at the larger institutions," he stated of the move.

The transition reflects the continued growth that Pallas Capital has seen since opening its doors in July of 2019, nearly doubling in size in just under two years. The news of Mr. Cullen's transition comes on the heels of two additional teams joining the firm, which will be announced over the third quarter. To support the growth, the firm has plans to open at least three additional locations across New England and the New York Metropolitan area in 2021.

"What we're seeing, especially following the events of the past year, are that advisors are looking for additional resources to more effectively navigate the evolving industry and support their clients end goals. As advisors ourselves, we have a deep understanding of what will best enhance the client, and ultimately the advisor, experience," Pallas Capital's CEO and Founding Partner, Richard Mullen, stated.

Fidelity Institutional sm serves as Pallas Capital's custodian. Fidelity Institutional provides a comprehensive clearing and custody platform, brokerage services, trading capabilities, and practice management and consulting to registered investment advisors (RIAs), including strategic acquirers and professional asset managers, as well as retirement recordkeepers, broker-dealer firms, banks, and insurance companies.

"The past year has underscored the tremendous opportunity to provide even more value to clients and, in combining their decades of experience with that of Pallas Capital, Joe and his team are seizing on that opportunity by expanding their clients' access to a broad set of wealth management solutions and expertise," said David Canter, Head of the RIA and Family Office Segment at Fidelity Institutional. "Joining a growing firm like Pallas Capital is an exciting milestone for the team - not only will they be able to leverage new resources, but together, they will be able to shape the firm's future."

"Pallas Capital's growing team is a reflection of the strong culture and business model the firm has built," said Adam DeChristopher, Vice President of Sales at Fidelity Institutional. "We're excited to welcome Joe and his team to the Fidelity platform and to continue to support the firm in reaching its business goals."

