$3 Billion Worldwide Automotive HUD Industry To 2025 - Featuring Bosch, Continental & Panasonic Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive HUD Market by Technology (AR-HUD, Conventional HUD), HUD Type (Combiner, Windshield), Vehicle Class (Economy, Mid-Segment, Luxury Car), Dimension (2D and 3D), Vehicle Type, Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), and Region: Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive HUD market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31.3% during the forecast period, from USD 866 million in 2020 to USD 3,372 million by 2025. The increase in the variety of connected features available in a passenger car and the safety and convenience attached to them have increased the demand for connected vehicles that provide superior convenience, comfort, and entertainment. The increase in the time spent inside a car due to traffic congestions has increased the demand for in-car connected features. Advanced HUDs are an indispensable part of connected vehicles. Connected cars provide audio and visual entertainment from infotainment units and enhance the driving experience by providing convenience and safety features such as navigation, real-time traffic, and parking space updates. Today, cars also have wireless connectivity systems for the timely upgrade of the operating systems. The increase in the demand for connected car solutions is thus expected to drive the automotive head-up display (HUD) market. Mid-segment car segment is projected to be the fastest growing vehicle class during the forecast period. Toyota, Nissan, Honda, and Ford are the leading manufactures of mid-segment cars, which are priced between USD 25,000 and USD 50,000. Mid-size segment cars are mostly integrated with combiner type of HUD because of the high cost attached to the installation of windshield projected HUD. Combiner HUDs offer cost-effective systems with a compact field of view and limited color definition. For the mid-segment market, combiner HUD system features suffice optical quality and increased brightness. This technology satisfies OEM's compact space requirements, thereby increasing the adoption and demand of the technology. The combiner type HUD, in contrast to windshield HUD, utilizes a small plastic screen between the steering wheel and the windscreen and is smaller and significantly more cost-effective. The Asia Pacific region is projected to increasingly adopt this technology as North America and Europe have already adopted this technology. The Asia Pacific HUD market for mid-segment cars is expected to hold the largest share as the region has a higher volume of production. The conventional HUD segment is estimated to be the largest automotive HUD market, by technology. Conventional HUDs were initially developed for aviation and military applications; however, this innovation has slowly made its way into the automotive industry and is currently being considered among the prominent driver assistance systems. HUDs in airplanes display information regarding the position, radar information, flight path, acceleration, and real-time position, which helps pilots to react instantly. HUDs in automobiles display GPS information, speed, and engine details on the windshield. The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing conventional HUD market during the forecast period. The major focus on the adoption of safety systems by Japanese and Chinese automotive OEMs is expected to drive the demand for conventional HUDs in the region. Japanese OEMs such as Honda and Toyota offer major ADAS features as standard across models, enabling drivers to monitor the surroundings of the vehicle without having to glance at the instrument clusters. ADAS warnings are displayed on the head-up display for a distraction-free driving experience. North American automotive HUD market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. As the demand for augmented reality is expected to increase during the forecast period, manufacturers of these components are contemplating introducing the latest display technologies such as OLED and AMOLED in vehicles. The US is expected to lead the automotive HUD market in the North America region due to the increase in automotive production and the developed market for advanced technologies. In addition, the region is witnessing a steady growth of semi-autonomous vehicles due to high investment in research & development. This would also act as a catalyst for the automotive HUD market. Further, the increasing penetration of advanced electronics is expected to fuel the demand for automotive HUD systems. Canada is estimated to be the second-largest North American automotive HUD market in 2020. Mexico is estimated to account for the smallest share of the North American automotive HUD market in 2019. However, the growing demand for premium in-vehicle safety and comfort features to reduce driver distraction and improve communication between the driver and the vehicle are expected to create growth opportunities for the Mexican automotive HUD market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary3.1 Pre-COVID-19 and Post-COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive HUD Market3.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive HUD Market 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive HUD Market4.2 Automotive HUD Market Share, by Region, 20204.3 Automotive HUD Market, by Vehicle Type and HUD Type4.4 Automotive HUD Market, by HUD Type4.5 Automotive HUD Market, by Technology4.6 Automotive HUD Market, by Dimension Type4.7 Automotive HUD Market, by Vehicle Type4.8 Automotive HUD Market, by Vehicle Class4.9 Automotive HUD Market, by Sales Channel 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increase in Awareness About Passenger and Vehicle Safety5.2.1.2 Demand for the Improvement of In-Vehicle Experience5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Connected Vehicles5.2.1.4 High Growth in Luxury and High-End Car Segments, Mainly in the Emerging Markets5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Requirement of Greater Space in the Cockpit for the Installation of HUD5.2.2.2 Lack of Luminance, Brightness, and High-Power Consumption5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increased Demand for Semi-Autonomous and Electric Vehicles5.2.3.2 Introduction of Portable HUDs at Lower Prices in Low and Middle Car Segments5.2.3.3 Development of Comprehensive Voice-Operated Head-Up Display Systems5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 High Cost of Advanced Head-Up Display Systems5.3 Pricing Analysis5.4 Patent Analysis5.4.1 Transparent and Flexible Heads-Up Display by LG Electronics5.4.2 Roof Mounted Head-Up Display by Volvo5.5 Regulatory Overview5.5.1 Standards in Its/C-Its5.6 Case Study5.6.1 Evaluation of Usability of Head-Up Display by Mitsubishi Electric Research Laboratories5.7 Ecosystem Analysis 6 Industry Trends6.1 Technological Overview6.1.1 Introduction6.1.2 Current Sensor Technologies Used in Head-Up Display (HUD)6.1.2.1 Radar6.1.2.2 Lidar6.1.2.3 Image Sensors6.1.3 Technological Advancements in the Near Future6.2 Value Chain Analysis6.3 Porter'S 5 Forces Analysis6.4 Emerging Trends6.4.1 Motorcycle Windshield HUD6.4.2 Motorcycle Helmet HUD 7 COVID-19 Impact7.1 Introduction to COVID-197.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment7.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment7.3.1 COVID-19 Economic Impact - Scenario Assessment7.4 Impact on Global Automotive Industry7.4.1 Impact on Global Automotive HUD Market7.5 Automotive HUD Market, Scenarios (2020-2025)7.5.1 Most Likely Scenario7.5.2 Optimistic Scenario7.5.3 Pessimistic Scenario 8 Automotive HUD Market, by HUD Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Research Methodology8.3 Combiner HUD8.3.1 Volume Growth of Combiner HUD in Mid-Segment Car Will Drive the Market8.4 Windshield HUD8.4.1 Europe is Estimated to Have the Largest Market Share in 20208.5 Key Industry Insights 9 Automotive HUD Market, by Technology9.1 Introduction9.2 Research Methodology9.3 Conventional HUD9.3.1 Asia-Pacific is Projected to Lead Conventional HUD Market in 20259.4 Augmented Reality HUD (Ar HUD)9.4.1 Europe is Projected to Lead the Ar HUD Market9.5 Key Industry Insights 10 Automotive HUD Market, by Dimension Type10.1 Introduction10.2 Research Methodology10.3 2-D HUD10.3.1 High Adoption of Combiner HUDs in the Asia-Pacific Region Will Propel the 2-D HUD Market in the Region10.4 3-D HUD10.4.1 High Production Rate of Luxury Vehicles in European Market Will Provide a Leverage for the Growth of 3-D HUD Segment in the Region10.5 Key Industry Insights 11 Automotive HUD Market, by Vehicle Class11.1 Introduction11.2 Research Methodology11.3 Economy Car11.3.1 Inexpensive HUD Solutions to Drive the Economy Car Segment11.4 Mid-Segment Car11.4.1 Increasing Adoption of HUDs in Mid-Segment Vehicles to Be a Major Growth Driver11.5 Luxury Car11.5.1 Rising Demand for Connectivity Services to Fuel the Luxury Car Segment11.6 Key Industry Insights 12 Automotive HUD Market, by Vehicle Type12.1 Introduction12.2 Research Methodology12.3 Passenger Car12.3.1 Asia-Pacific is Projected to Hold the Largest Share in the Passenger Car Segment by 202512.4 Commercial Vehicle12.4.1 Light Commercial Vehicle (Lcv)12.4.1.1 North America is Estimated to Have the Largest Market Share12.4.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (Hcv)12.4.2.1 High Vibration and Heat Are Major Challenges for the Growth of Automotive HUDs in the Hcv Segment12.5 Key Industry Insights 13 Automotive HUD Market, by Sales Channel13.1 Introduction13.2 Research Methodology13.3 Oem13.3.1 Oem Initiatives for Advanced HUD Solutions to Drive the Segment13.4 Aftermarket13.4.1 Low-Cost Aftermarket HUD Solutions to Drive the Segment13.5 Key Industry Insights 14 Automotive HUD Market, by Region14.1 Introduction14.2 Asia-Pacific14.3 Europe14.4 North America14.5 Rest of the World (Row) 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Overview15.2 Market Ranking Analysis15.3 Market Evaluation Framework15.4 Market Share Analysis, 201915.5 Market Evaluation Framework: Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Players15.6 Competitive Scenario15.6.1 New Product Developments15.6.2 Collaborations/Joint Ventures/Supply Contracts/ Partnerships/Agreements15.6.3 Expansions15.6.4 Merger & Acquisition15.7 Competitive Leadership Mapping15.7.1 Star15.7.2 Emerging Leaders15.7.3 Pervasive15.7.4 Emerging Companies15.8 Winners Vs Tail-Enders 16 Company Profiles16.1 Bosch16.2 Continental16.3 Panasonic16.4 Denso16.5 Visteon16.6 Nippon16.7 Pioneer16.8 Yazaki16.9 Garmin16.10 LG Display16.11 Other Key Players16.11.1 Asia-Pacific16.11.1.1 Alps Alpine16.11.1.2 Renesas16.11.1.3 Toshiba16.11.1.4 Japan Display, Inc.16.11.1.5 Mitsubishi Electric16.11.1.6 Clarion16.11.2 North America16.11.2.1 Texas Instruments16.11.2.2 Microvision16.11.2.3 Exploride16.11.2.4 Hudway16.11.2.5 Nvidia16.11.2.6 Magna International16.11.2.7 Harman16.11.3 Europe16.11.3.1 Magneti Marelli16.11.3.2 Valeo16.11.3.3 Saint-Gobain16.11.3.4 Zf Friedrichshafen 17 Appendix For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xa0dih

