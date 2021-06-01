$ 3.92 Bn Growth Expected In Automotive OEM Premium Audio Market During 2021-2025 | Rise In HNWI Population To Be A Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive OEM premium audio market is set to grow by USD 3.

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive OEM premium audio market is set to grow by USD 3.92 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. B & W Group Ltd., Bang & Olufsen Group, Bose Corp., Burmester Audiosysteme GmbH, Faurecia SA, Meridian Audio Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Pioneer Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp. are some of the major market participants. The rise in the HNWI population will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive OEM Premium Audio Market 2021-2025: SegmentationAutomotive OEM Premium Audio Market is segmented as below:

Application

Luxury Vehicles



Mid-size Vehicles

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Automotive OEM Premium Audio Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and ScopeTo help businesses improve their market position, the automotive OEM premium audio market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include B & W Group Ltd., Bang & Olufsen Group, Bose Corp., Burmester Audiosysteme GmbH, Faurecia SA, Meridian Audio Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Pioneer Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive OEM Premium Audio Market size

Automotive OEM Premium Audio Market trends

Automotive OEM Premium Audio Market industry analysis

The development of headrest-integrated speakers and noise-canceling headphones for in-car applications is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the ongoing slowdown of the economy in China may threaten the growth of the market.

Automotive OEM Premium Audio Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive OEM premium audio market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive OEM premium audio market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive OEM premium audio market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive OEM premium audio market vendors

