$3.7 Billion Worldwide Network Security Firewalls Industry To 2027 - Impact Analysis Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Network Security Firewalls - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Network Security Firewalls estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% over the period 2020-2027.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.9% CAGR and reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 19.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.9% CAGRThe Network Security Firewalls market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.8% and 16% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15% CAGR. Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):

Adaptive Mobile security

AMD Telecom S.A.

ANAM Technologies

BICS

Cellusys

Checkpoint Software

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Enghouse Network

Fortinet

Global Wavelet

HPE

Infobip

Juniper Networks

Mavenir

Mobileum Inc.

NetNumbe

Nokia

Omobio (Pvt) Ltd

Openmind Networks

Orange

Palo Alto Networks

PROTEI

Route Mobile

SAP SE

Sinch

Sonicwall

Sophos

Symsoft AB (Sinch)

Tata Communication

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Twilio

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

