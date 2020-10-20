$3.66 Billion Medical Information Markets, 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Information Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service Provider (In House, Outsourcing), by Therapeutic Area, by Product Life Cycle, by Company Size, by End-use, by Region, and Segment...

The global medical information market size is expected to reach USD 3.66 Billion by 2027. The market is projected to progress at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for new drug development coupled with the emergence of technologically advanced healthcare solutions, timely accessible information pertinent to healthcare products is anticipated to fuel the market growth.Increasing healthcare expenditure and growing awareness about adverse drug events can increase the possibility of patients seeking medical information. Increase in adoption of social media for discussions on adverse events, ingredients, and other drug-related information.The market expansion is a result of an increased number of clinical trials and due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases. Moreover, manufacturers of health products are outsourcing MI services to Contract Research Organizations (CROs) to limit the accountability of stringent regulatory compliances by working with a well-established outsourcing partner company. This helps them in reducing operational costs, regulatory compliance risk, and minimizing process delays.The key factors attributing to the increased demand for outsourcing of medical information services are rising costs of pre-clinical research, drug development, clinical trials, and post-marketing surveillance. The healthcare sector is witnessing paradigm changes in the past decade, due to the depleting product pipeline, patent cliff, and regulatory constraints in new product development. This is expected to boost the adoption of contract outsourcing activities over the forecast period.Rising drug development cost, high investments needed for drug discovery, clinical research, and post-marketing surveillance are some of the key contributors to the market growth. The medical sector is witnessing paradigm shifts over the last decade, owing to an increasing number of patent cliffs, regulatory constraints, and the depleting product pipeline. Medical Information Market Report Highlights

The contract outsourcing segment is anticipated to witness a lucrative CAGR of around 8.8% from 2020 to 2027 owing to the increasing number of manufactures opt for outsourcing their MI management activities to third party vendors in order to improve the return on investment, maintain product quality and cost, profitability, and to achieve capacity restrictions.

Based on the therapeutic area, the immunology segment is projected to ascend at a revenue-based CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period

The clinical trial phase segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 47.0% in 2019, owing to the increasing number of clinical trials and pressure from regulatory bodies to meet standards and compliances

The medium-sized companies' segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% to reach the value of USD 1.76 billion by 2027

by 2027 By end-use, biotechnology companies are anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of around 8.1% over the forecast period. The increasing number of biologics in the market and a strong pipeline for innovative products are key attributing factors towards this segment's growth

Asia Pacific is projected to showcase a considerable CAGR of around 7.9% due to the presence of a large number of outsourcing organizations. Consequentially, there is improved productivity, cost-efficiency, and resource sharing, which is further anticipated to propel demand

is projected to showcase a considerable CAGR of around 7.9% due to the presence of a large number of outsourcing organizations. Consequentially, there is improved productivity, cost-efficiency, and resource sharing, which is further anticipated to propel demand India and China are the key hubs for the life sciences outsourcing market. The abundant availability of low-cost and high-skilled labor, land, and other resources in this region provides a competitive advantage in terms of production costs and the back-end processing of several services

and are the key hubs for the life sciences outsourcing market. The abundant availability of low-cost and high-skilled labor, land, and other resources in this region provides a competitive advantage in terms of production costs and the back-end processing of several services The medical information industry is highly competitive and diverse with many numbers of the small, medium, and large scale enterprises vying for the market share

Collaboration with CROs provides access to cutting-edge services, therefore, manufacturers, government organizations prefer assigning projects to them. This is expected to propel the demand for outsourcing MI services in coming years

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope Chapter 2 Executive Summary Chapter 3 Medical Information Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1 Medical Information Market Dynamics3.1.1 Market driver analysis3.1.1.1 strategic initiatives by market players3.1.1.2 increasing Adoption of artificial intelligence followed by growing demand for healthcare information systems in the healthcare organizations3.1.1.3 outsourcing of medical information services3.1.2 Market restraint analysis3.1.2.1 data security and privacy concerns3.1.2.2 issues with interoperability and high cost of integration3.2 Regulatory Framework3.2.1 Standard & Compliance3.3 Medical information Market Analysis Tools: Porters3.4 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, and Technological) Chapter 4 Pricing Analysis4.1 Organization Structure Introduction4.2 Pricing Models4.2.1 Medical Affairs Budget allocation by activities4.2.2 Pricing Level4.2.2.1 Medical writing Chapter 5 Emerging Trends in Medical Information Market5.1 Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning/Automation5.2 Big Data and Analytics5.3 Speech & Video Analytics5.4 IoT5.5 Cloud5.6 Blockchain Chapter 6 Medical Information Market: Competitive Analysis6.1 Innovators6.2 Public Companies6.2.1 Company market share analysis6.2.2 Vendor Landscape6.3 Major Deals & Acquisitions Chapter 7 Medical Information Market: Service Provider Estimates & Trend Analysis7.1 Service Provider Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 20277.2 Service Provider Dashboard7.2.1 In House7.2.2 Contract Outsourcing Chapter 8 Medical Information Market: Therapeutic Area Estimates & Trend Analysis8.1 Therapeutic Area Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 20278.2 Therapeutic Area Dashboard8.2.1 Oncology8.2.2 Neurology8.2.3 Cardiology8.2.4 Immunology8.2.5 Others Chapter 9 Medical Information Market: Company size Estimates & Trend Analysis9.1 Company Size Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 20279.2 Company Size Dashboard9.2.1 Small9.2.2 Medium9.2.3 Large Scale Chapter 10 Medical information Market: Product Life Cycle Estimates & Trend Analysis10.1 Product Life Cycle Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 202710.2 Product Life Cycle Dashboard10.2.1 Preclinical10.2.2 Clinical10.2.3 Post Market Approval Chapter 11 Medical Information Market: Category Estimates & Trend Analysis11.1 Category Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 202711.2 Category Dashboard11.2.1 Pharmaceuticals11.2.2 Biotechnology companies11.2.3 Medical device manufacturers Chapter 12 Medical Information Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Segments12.1 Regional Market Snapshot12.2 Market Share Analysis by Country, 2019 Chapter 13 Company Profiles13.1 Company overview13.2 Financial performance13.3 R&D expenditure13.4 Geographic foothold13.5 Organization structure & Team Composition13.6 Platform benchmarking13.7 Strategic initiatives13.8 SWOT Analysis

McKesson Corporation

Parexel International Corporation

IQVIA

C3i Solutions, HCL Technologies Company

PrimeVigilance

ProPharma Group

Accenture

Cognizant

Infosys Limited

PharmCentre

