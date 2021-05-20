$3.45 Million To Bring High-speed Internet To 600 Households In The Minganie RCM By September 2022

QUÉBEC, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Thanks to a total investment of $3.45 million, made as part of Canada-Quebec Operation High Speed, 600 households in the Minganie RCM will have access to TELUS high-speed Internet services by September 2022.

QUÉBEC, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Thanks to a total investment of $3.45 million, made as part of Canada-Quebec Operation High Speed, 600 households in the Minganie RCM will have access to TELUS high-speed Internet services by September 2022. The announcement was made today by the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie-Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine; the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Honoré- Mercier; Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region and for the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region, and Member of the National Assembly for Charlesbourg; Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Quebec (high-speed Internet) and Member of the National Assembly for Orford; and Marie-Christine D'Amours, Vice-President, Consumer Solutions and Customer Experience in Quebec, TELUS.

TELUS will receive a combined amount of $2.97 million from the two levels of government to support the deployment of high-speed Internet services to 600 households. The investments announced will accelerate the deployment of reliable, high-performance infrastructure in the municipalities of Havre-Saint-Pierre, L'Île-d'Anticosti and Longue-Pointe-de-Mingan, as well as the Innu community of Mingan.

Over the next few weeks, TELUS will take an inventory of the targeted regions to ensure that no household will be left without service.

High-speed Internet services are considered essential today in a modern society like Quebec's. Access to high-performance, reliable and affordable Internet services is at the core of communities' economic and social development. The projects funded under Canada-Quebec Operation High Speed are a key part of the digital shift in Quebec and will promote access to telemedicine, distance learning, entertainment, online retail and telework.

Quotes

"This is excellent news for the Minganie region and for rural Quebec as a whole. The pandemic has shown us how essential high-speed Internet access has become for our communities, not only for bringing people together virtually but also for working, studying and doing business. Our government understands that it is urgent and vital to connect communities in Quebec and Canada. We are proud to participate in this important project and will continue to invest and partner with the Government of Quebec to ensure each household has access to high-speed Internet."- Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie-Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine

"Having access to high-speed Internet everywhere in Quebec is a top priority, and even more so since the start of the pandemic. That's why Ottawa and Quebec are teaming up and investing heavily to connect Quebec households by September 2022."- Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Honoré- Mercier

"Today, access to high-speed Internet is essential in all regions of Quebec for regional economic development and for the population's quality of life. Our government is proud to be the one that will pull off this major feat, enabling all Quebecers to have high-speed Internet access. I'm very happy to announce access to this essential service to the citizens of the Minganie RCM, in partnership with TELUS and the federal government."- Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region and for the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region, and Member of the National Assembly for Charlesbourg

"Our ambitious goal is to provide high-speed Internet access to all Quebecers by September 2022. Today's announcement is another step in the right direction. The partnership agreement with TELUS will allow for the deployment of cutting-edge infrastructure in the Minganie RCM, which will guarantee access to reliable, high-performance Internet services. We are investing heavily to make Quebec a leader in connectivity."- Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Quebec (high-speed Internet) and Member of the National Assembly for Orford

"Our 75 team members in the Côte-Nord region are committed to actively deploying our networks and participating in our regions' economic recovery with the governments of Quebec and Canada. We want to create a better future by putting our technology at the service of our communities. In the territory we serve, 93% of families and businesses already have access to our PureFibre network, and we are continuing our joint investments to connect all homes to high-speed Internet by September 2022."- Marie-Christine D'Amours, Vice-President, Consumer Solutions and Customer Experience in Quebec, TELUS

Quick facts

Operation High Speed will ensure service to 150,000 households, notably through unprecedented agreements with six of the biggest telecommunications companies. This is made possible by an equal investment of $826.3 million by the governments of Canada and Quebec .

by the governments of and . The Government of Canada has allocated billions of dollars to Internet infrastructure in rural and remote regions, including $2.75 billion as part of the Universal Broadband Fund, of which $1 billion comes from Budget 2021.

