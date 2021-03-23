$3.4 Billion Worldwide Player Tracking Industry To 2027 - Impact Of COVID-19 On The Market
DUBLIN, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Player Tracking - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Player Tracking estimated at US$ 3.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 14 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.2% over the period 2020-2027.
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.7% CAGR and reach US$ 8.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 26.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.8% CAGRThe Player Tracking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.8% and 19% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.6% CAGR. Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured):
- Advanced Sports Analytics
- Catapult Group International Ltd
- ChyronHego Corporation
- Exelio
- Johan Sports LLC
- KINEXON GmbH
- PlayGineering Systems Ltd
- Polar Electro Oy
- Q-Track
- Sonda Sports Ltd
- Sports Performance Tracking
- Stats LLC
- Xampion (Progda Oy)
- Zebra Technologies
