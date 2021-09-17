$ 3.34 Bn Growth In Global Artificial Lift Systems Market 2021-2025 | North America To Emerge As Key Growth Region |17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial lift systems market is expected to grow by USD 3.34 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for oil and natural gas, enhanced production requirements in mature fields, and increase in production activities in deepwater, ultra-deep offshore, and heavy-will propel the market growth. However, uncertainties associated with low crude oil prices will hamper market growth.

Artificial Lift Systems Market: End-user Landscape

By end-users, the market witnessed maximum demand from the onshore oil and gas industry in 2020. The market demand in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Artificial Lift Systems Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 55% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The increasing use of automation and remote technology will be crucial in driving the growth of the artificial lift systems market in North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for artificial lift systems in the region.

Companies Covered:

Baker Hughes Co.

ChampionX Corp.

Halliburton Co.

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Novomet

NOW Inc.

OiLSERV

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Weatherford International Plc

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

