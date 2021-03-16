$3.3 Billion Worldwide Patient Lifting Equipment Industry To 2027 - Impact Analysis Of COVID-19 On The Market

DUBLIN, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patient Lifting Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Patient Lifting Equipment estimated at US$ 3.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Ceiling Lifts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.9% CAGR and reach US$ 1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Star & Wheelchair Lifts segment is readjusted to a revised 12.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $888.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15% CAGRThe Patient Lifting Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 888.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 9.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR. Mobile Lifts Segment to Record 12.7% CAGRIn the global Mobile Lifts segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$ 423.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$ 929.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$ 1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 14.3% CAGR through the analysis period. Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):

Arjo

DJO global

Drive DeVilbiss healthcare

ETAC

GF Health Products

Guldmann

Handicare

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Invacare

Joerns Healthcare

Medline Industries

Prism Medical UK

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Patient Lifting Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/goojfa

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3-3-billion-worldwide-patient-lifting-equipment-industry-to-2027---impact-analysis-of-covid-19-on-the-market-301248453.html

SOURCE Research and Markets