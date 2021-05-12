$ 28.83 Million Growth Expected In Annuloplasty Rings Market | COVID-19 Impact Analysis In Q1 2021| North America To Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global annuloplasty rings market by application (mitral valve repair and tricuspid valve repair) and geography ( North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) has been added to Technavio's offering.

The global annuloplasty rings market by application (mitral valve repair and tricuspid valve repair) and geography ( North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) has been added to Technavio's offering. The global annuloplasty rings market is expected to grow by USD 28.83 million, at a CAGR of over 3% during 2021-2025.

The growth of the global annuloplasty rings market was impacted by the pandemic in 2020. Hospitals were temporarily closed for non-emergency surgical treatment in the first half of 2020. This led to a slight dip in the demand for annuloplasty rings. However, the market is expected to have a healthy growth in 2021 owing to the increasing prevalence of heart valve diseases, coupled with the rising aging population.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of heart valve diseases, increasing preference for mitral valve repair over mitral valve replacement, and technological advances.

Annuloplasty Rings Market: OpportunitiesThe lack of awareness of heart valve diseases, lack of skilled cardiologists, and high cost of advanced annuloplasty rings, especially in developing regions are creating a high unmet demand for quality healthcare. This is encouraging vendors in the market to expand their operations in such regions and tap the growth potential. Also, the high prevalence of valvular heart diseases globally is expected to create several opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Annuloplasty Rings Market: Segmentation by ApplicationBased on the segmentation by application, the market generated maximum revenue in the mitral valve repair segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the increasing prevalence of MR and the rise in the number of mitral valve repair procedures. Also, increasing investments in R&D by vendors is expected to fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Annuloplasty Rings Market: Segmentation by Geography North America held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be slower compared to the growth of the market in Asia. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the availability of improved healthcare infrastructure, the increasing adoption of advanced annuloplasty rings, and the strong presence of established vendors. Also, the rapid rise in the geriatric population is expected to contribute to the growth of the angioplasty rings market in North America during the forecast period.

Annuloplasty Rings Market: Major Vendors Abbott LaboratoriesThe company offers products for rhythm management, electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular, structural heart, and neuromodulation. Attune Flexible Adjustable Annuloplasty ring is the key product offered by the company.

AFFLUENT MEDICAL SAThe company designs and develops endovascular prosthesis, mitral annuloplasty, prosthesis, and other related devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysm, urinary incontinence, and mitral valve repair and replacement. The key products offered by the company include Kalios, Epygon, and Artus products. Mitral annuloplasty ring is the key product offered by the company.

BioStable Science & Engineering Inc.The company generates revenue by developing and commercializing proprietary valve repair technologies. This company offers HAART 200 Aortic Annuloplasty Device.

Boston Scientific Corp.The company offers technologies for diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders including structural heart conditions, products to diagnose and treat peripheral arterial and venous diseases, and products to diagnose, treat and ease various forms of cancer. IRIS mitral annuloplasty ring is the key product offered by the company.

LivaNova PlcThe company is involved in the development, production, and sale of cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and advanced circulatory support products. AnnuloFlex annuloplasty ring is the key product offered by the company.

