$28.6 Million Worldwide Sodium Chloride Industry To 2026 - Impact Of COVID-19 On The Market

The global sodium chloride market reached a value of US$ 28.6 Million in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to continuously grow during the forecast period (2021-2026). Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Sodium chloride or NaCl is an ionic compound with the chemical formula representing a 1:1 ratio of sodium and chloride ions. It is more commonly referred to as salt, table salt or common salt and is readily soluble in water. The market is largely impacted by its end-use in various sectors - food, medical, industrial and chemical. In several regions of North America and Europe, sodium chloride is used to de-ice the streets and highways during heavy snowfall.In the food sector, sodium chloride is mainly used for seasoning, colouring, curing meats, preserving fish, etc. The medical uses are in catheter flush injections or intravenous infusions and for cleaning objects such as contact lenses. Inhaling sodium chloride helps remove certain bacteria in body secretions. Sodium chloride is one of the most important chemicals used in the chemical industry, mainly for the manufacture of caustic soda, sodium chlorite, ammonium chlorite and sodium bicarbonate. A large quantity of sodium chloride is also used as feedstocks in many industrial processes and for water softening purposes. This vast scope of usage in various industry sectors has largely influenced the sodium chloride market growth. Currently, Asia represents the largest region producing sodium chloride followed by Europe, North America and South & Central America.The report provides a technical, analytical and statistical insight into the sodium chloride market. The market analysis includes volume trends, value trends, price trends, key players, market breakup by region, market breakup by end-use industries, key success factors, key risk factors, feedstock market trends, import trends, export trends, etc. Apart from the market analysis, the report also provides an exhaustive technical insight on sodium chloride. This includes chemical information, manufacturing process, chemical reactions involved, raw material requirements, mass balance, conversion rate of the feedstocks, etc.The study, which is based both on desk research and multiple waves of qualitative primary research, is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the sodium chloride industry in any manner.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Physical and Chemical Properties4.3 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Sodium Chloride Industry5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.2.1 Volume Trends5.2.2 Value Trends5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Price Analysis5.4.1 Key Price Indicators5.4.2 Price Structure5.4.3 Price Trends5.5 Market Breakup by Source5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use5.7 Market Breakup by Region5.8 Market Forecast5.9 SWOT Analysis5.9.1 Overview5.9.2 Strengths5.9.3 Weaknesses5.9.4 Opportunities5.9.5 Threats5.10 Value Chain Analysis5.10.1 Overview5.10.2 Feedstock Exploration5.10.3 Mining and Extraction5.10.4 Sodium Chloride Manufacturers5.10.5 Distributors5.10.6 Exporters5.10.7 End-Users5.11 Margin Analysis5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.12.1 Overview5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.12.4 Degree of Rivalry5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes5.13 Trade Data5.13.1 Imports5.13.2 Exports5.14 Key Success Factors for Manufacturers 6 Market Breakup by Source6.1 Sea water6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Rock Salt6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Others6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Performance of Key Regions7.1 Asia7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Europe7.2.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.3 North America7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 South and Central America7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End-Use8.1 Chemical Industry8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Food Grade Salt8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Road De-icing8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Others8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Market Structure9.2 Production Capacities of Key Players9.3 Key Player Profiles 10 Sodium Chloride Manufacturing Process10.1 Product Overview10.2 Chemical Reactions Involved10.3 Detailed Process Flow10.3.1 Solar Evaporation:10.3.2 Artificial Evaporation10.3.3 Various Unit Operations Involved10.4 Raw Material Requirements10.5 Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rate10.5.1 From Sea Brine (Solar Evaporation Method)10.5.2 From Rock Salt (Vacuum Evaporation Method) 11 Sodium Chloride Manufacturing: Major Machinery Involved11.1 Equipment Required11.2 Prices of EquipmentFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mslfqr

