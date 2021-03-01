$ 27.6 Billion Growth In Diaper Market 2020-2024 | Includes Insights On Major Vendors And Their Offerings| Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The diaper market is expected to grow by USD 27.6 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the diaper market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Get a Free Sample Report to Know More

The diaper market will witness a positiveimpact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth increasedin 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Diaper Market Participants:

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

Essity Aktiebolag (publ) operates its business through segments such as Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and Professional Hygiene. The company offers diapers for adults and children.

First Quality Enterprises Inc.

First Quality Enterprises Inc. operates its business through segments such as Adult Incontinence Care, Baby Care, Feminine Care, Household Care, Rigid Packaging, and Flexible Packaging & High Definition Printing. The company offers diapers for adults and children.

Kao Corp.

Kao Corp. operates its business through segments such as Consumer Products and Chemicals. The company offers diapers for adults and children.

Diaper Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Diaper market is segmented as below:

Type

Baby Diaper



Adult Diaper

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

The diaper market is driven by adoption of baby diapers in developing regions. In addition, other factors such as the rise in the elderly population and cases of urinary incontinence are expected to trigger the diaper market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period.

