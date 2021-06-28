$ 260.16 Million Growth Expected In Fruits And Vegetables Coatings Market Through 2025|Technavio
NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fruits and vegetable coatings market is poised to grow by USD 260.16 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download FREE Sample Report
The report on the fruits and vegetable coatings market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as benefits offered by fruit and vegetable coatings, the growing government support to increase production of fruits and vegetables, and the increasing post-harvest fruits and vegetables losses.
The fruits and vegetable coatings market analysis include product and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increasing post-harvest fruits and vegetable losses as one of the prime reasons driving the fruits and vegetable coatings market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The fruits and vegetable coatings market covers the following areas:
Fruits And Vegetables Coatings Market SizingFruits And Vegetables Coatings Market ForecastFruits And Vegetables Coatings Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- AgroFresh Solutions Inc.
- Apeel Technology Inc.
- Citracote (Pty) Ltd.
- Colin Campbell (Chemicals) Pty Ltd.
- D. Manoharlal (Shellac) Pvt. Ltd.
- Fomesa Fruitech SLU
- John Bean Technologies Corp.
- Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc.
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
- UPL Ltd.
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include: Global Freeze-Dried Foods Market- The freeze-dried foods market is segmented by product (freeze-dried fruits, freeze-dried vegetables, freeze-dried beverages, freeze-dried MFS, and others) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report
Global Acai Berry Products Market- The acai berry products market is segmented by application (food and beverages, nutraceuticals, and others) and geography ( South America, North America, Europe, APAC, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
- Impact of COVID -19 on materials market
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Fruits coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Vegetables coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AgroFresh Solutions Inc.
- Apeel Technology Inc.
- Citracote (Pty) Ltd.
- Colin Campbell (Chemicals) Pty Ltd.
- D. Manoharlal (Shellac) Pvt. Ltd.
- Fomesa Fruitech SLU
- John Bean Technologies Corp.
- Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc.
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
- UPL Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comNewsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/fruits-and-vegetables-coatingsmarketReport Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/fruits-and-vegetables-coatings-market-size-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-260-16-million-growth-expected-in-fruits-and-vegetables-coatings-market-through-2025technavio-301320735.html
SOURCE Technavio