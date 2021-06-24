$26 Billion Methanol Global Market To 2026 - By Region And Application

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Methanol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global methanol market reached a value of US$ 26 Billion in 2020. Methanol (CH3OH), commonly known as wood alcohol, is a light, colorless and volatile liquid alcohol with a distinctive odor. It is the simplest type of alcohol and consists of a methyl group linked with a hydroxy group. Earlier produced by the destructive distillation of wood, methanol is now prepared by directly combining carbon monoxide gas and hydrogen in the presence of a catalyst. It not only has a low rate of evaporation and radiant heat energy but is also miscible in different solvents like water, alcohol, ether and ketones. On account of these properties, it is widely used as a general solvent and to produce resins, pharmaceuticals and perfumes.Since methanol is readily available and extremely efficient, it is extensively used in the automotive industry as a transportation fuel and antifreeze agent for automobile radiators. In addition to this, it is employed in the manufacturing of Dimethyl ether (DME) and Methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE), which are safer alternatives to traditional gasoline. It also forms an essential component of biodiesel and is used in internal combustion engines. Apart from this, the alcohol also finds numerous applications in the manufacturing of formaldehyde, acetic acid and methyl acetate. These chemicals are further used in the production of adhesives, paints, plywood, solvents, foams, plastics and explosives. Furthermore, since methanol biodegrades easily and is eco-friendly in nature, it is preferred over counterparts like crude oil, gasoline and diesel. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global methanol market to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2021-2026. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed with the detailed profiles of the key player operating in the market. The essential aspects of the methanol market evaluated in the report include:

Market trends

Major regions

Key application areas

Key manufacturers

Price trends

Raw material requirements

Chemical reactions involved in the manufacturing process

Major importers and exporters

Value chain analysis

Market trends for major feedstocks

Price trends for major feedstocks

Key regions for major feedstocks

Key application areas for major feedstocks

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Physical and Chemical Properties4.3 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Methanol Industry5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.2.1 Volume Trends5.2.2 Value Trends5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Price Trends5.4.1 Key Price Indicators5.4.2 Price Structure5.4.3 Price Trends5.5 Market Forecast5.6 SWOT Analysis5.6.1 Overview5.6.2 Strengths5.6.3 Weaknesses5.6.4 Opportunities5.6.5 Threats5.7 Value Chain Analysis5.7.1 Overview5.7.2 Raw Material Mining and Extraction5.7.3 Manufacturing5.7.4 Marketing5.7.5 Distribution5.7.6 Export5.7.7 End Use5.8 Margin Analysis5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.9.1 Overview5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.9.4 Degree of Competition5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes5.10 Trade Data5.10.1 Imports5.10.2 Exports5.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors 6 Performance of Key Regions6.1 China6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Asia Pacific (Excluding China)6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Europe6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 North America6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Latin America6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Middle East and Africa6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 Formaldehyde7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Dimethyl Ether7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Gasoline7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Chloromethane7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 MTBE/TAME7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Acetic Acid7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast7.7 Others7.7.1 Market Trends7.7.2 Market Forecast 8 Competitive Landscape8.1 Market Structure8.2 Market Breakup by Key Players8.3 Key Player Profiles 9 Methanol Manufacturing Process9.1 Product Overview9.2 Chemical Reactions Involved9.3 Detailed Process Flow9.4 Raw Material Requirements9.5 Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rates 10 Methanol: Feedstock Analysis10.1 Coal10.1.1 Market Performance10.1.1.1 Volume Trends10.1.1.2 Value Trends10.1.2 Price Trends10.1.3 Market Breakup by Region10.1.4 Market Breakup by Application10.2 Natural Gas10.2.1 Market Performance10.2.1.1 Volume Trends10.2.1.2 Value Trends10.2.2 Price Trends10.2.3 Market Breakup by Region10.2.4 Market Breakup by ApplicationFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6k6gtv

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/26-billion-methanol-global-market-to-2026---by-region-and-application-301319674.html

SOURCE Research and Markets