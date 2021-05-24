$25k Win From $100 Bet At Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races

CHARLES TOWN, Va., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --A lucky guest from Hagerstown, MD won $25,000 after placing a $100 wager on Phil Mickelson to win the 2021 PGA Championship at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in West Virginia. According to the casino, it's the second largest single event odds payout to date.

"Congratulations to our guest for on putting his faith in such a fan favorite like Phil Mickelson and getting rewarded following his historic win on Sunday," said Erich Zimny, vice president of racing and Sportsbook at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races. "This is a great example of the type of winning wager that makes sports betting so much fun!"

Mickelson has won 45 events on the PGA Tour, including six major championships: three Masters titles, two PGA Championships and one Open Championship. With his win at the 2021 PGA Championship, Mickelson became the oldest major championship winner in history at the age of 50 years and 11 months old.

The Sportsbook at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races offers a diverse sports betting experience where guests can place wagers on football, basketball, hockey, soccer, baseball, golf, tennis, auto racing, rugby, cycling, boxing, MMA and cricket. Types of wagers include straight bets, parlays, match-ups, futures, props and in-play betting.

For more information, visit hollywoodcasinocharlestown.com.

About Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races:Conveniently located about a one-hour drive from the Baltimore and DC beltways, Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races is a world-class resort destination, offering visitors a truly Las Vegas-style experience. Operating year round, the resort offers a wide variety of slot machines, and table games, a fully operational Sportsbook with odds-display monitors, and 50 feet of wall space dedicated to 80-inch TVs for viewing the best games and both live and simulcast Thoroughbred horse racing in a safe, easy to get to and hassle-free environment. Amenities include a luxury hotel and award-winning dining options, including the Final Cut Steakhouse. A Penn National Gaming property, Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races hosts 2.6 million annual visitors and is the region's pre-eminent gaming and entertainment destination. For more information, visit: www.hollywoodcasinocharlestown.com.

Media Contact: Andrea LynnTBC for Hollywood Casino alynn@tbc.us

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/25k-win-from-100-bet-at-hollywood-casino-at-charles-town-races-301298064.html

SOURCE Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races