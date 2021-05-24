$250,000 Available In Financial Assistance Via The Pink Fund To Help Offset Financial Burdens For Breast Cancer Patients Throughout Michigan

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pink Fund, a non-profit organization that provides financial assistance to breast cancer patients, has announced their 2021 applications are open and the organization plans to distribute $250,000 to qualifying breast cancer patients throughout Michigan. Individuals who qualify for assistance could receive up to $3,000 over 90 days for non-medical expenses ranging from housing, transportation, utilities and insurance. Payments are made directly to patient's creditors. In 2019, it was estimated by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services that over 9,000 Michigan women would be diagnosed with breast cancer over the course of the year. Founded in 2006 by breast cancer survivor Molly MacDonald, the organization provides between $60,000 and $85,000 in financial assistance to breast cancer patients each month. By the end of June 2021, The Pink Fund will have provided $5 million in support to those in need. For more information on The Pink Fund, visit here.

MacDonald, founder of The Pink Fund, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in April of 2005. She had her first surgery on May 5, 2005, and by June her home went into foreclosure. With no savings, child support or alimony post-divorce, MacDonald spent weeks standing in line at a food bank to feed her five children. Also known as financial toxicity, MacDonald suffered from the emotional, mental and physically debilitating — and often life-threatening — financial effects and burdens induced by cancer treatment. It was from her own experience with financial toxicity that led MacDonald to founding The Pink Fund.

"It was from my own personal experience with breast cancer that I realized how badly an organization like this was needed," said Molly MacDonald, founder of The Pink Fund. "I've met so many incredible women over the years who suffer from financial hardship while undergoing treatment. Not only are these women fighting to stay alive, but they are fighting to stay afloat."

Patients applying for support from The Pink Fund must currently be in treatment for breast cancer. For more information on applying for financial assistance from The Pink Fund, visit here.

About The Pink Fund

The Pink Fund provides financial support to help breast cancer patients in active treatment meet their daily living expenses. Our grant program helps patients and their families by making payments for critical non-medical expenses such as housing, utilities, transportation and health insurance. Payments are made directly to creditors with a cap of up to $3000 for up to 90 days.

MEDIA CONTACT: Pat Baskin, CKC Agency pat@ckcagency.comC:248.318.0095-or- Isabel Meier, CKC Agency isabel@ckcagency.comC: 616.901.1343

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/250-000-available-in-financial-assistance-via-the-pink-fund-to-help-offset-financial-burdens-for-breast-cancer-patients-throughout-michigan-301297333.html

SOURCE The Pink Fund