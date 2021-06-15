$ 25.78 Billion Growth In Global LED Market 2020-2024 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The LED market is expected to grow by USD 25.78 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the LED market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

With the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

The LED market is driven by the declining manufacturing cost of LEDs. In addition, the growing number of households and increasing urbanization are expected to trigger the LED market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.

Major Five LED Market Participants:

Acuity Brands Inc.: The company offers various LED products such as CLX linear LED strip light, ZL series LED strip light, contractor LED dual strip light, and ZL series LED strip light.

Bridgelux Inc.: The company offers products for interior decoration and home renovation under the brand name Cello.

Cree Inc.: The company offers LED bulbs, LED lighting, LED chips, and LED components.

Eaton Corp. plc: The company offers Closet Rod 1.5, CoviO, LEDge, and other LED models.

GENERAL ELECTRIC: The company offers LED+, LED grow lights, HD LED, and vintage LED bulbs.

LED Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The led market is segmented as below:

Application

General Lighting



Backlighting



Automotive Lighting



Others

Product

Luminaires



Lamps

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

