$243M ASTRA Award Expands Infoscitex Support To Air Force Research Laboratory

DAYTON, Ohio, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoscitex (IST), a DCS Company, has been awarded companion contracts expanding the company's research and development (R&D) support to the Aerospace Systems Directorate of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) . Under the Aerospace Systems Technology Research and Assessment (ASTRA) program, IST will execute two single-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts with a shared ceiling of $243M and a 7-year period of performance. ASTRA is the follow-on to the Research of Aerospace Systems Technology (RAST) contract.

In support of the ASTRA program, IST personnel will deliver support through two focus area contracts. The Aerospace Technology Development and Testing contract will center on transformative aerospace capabilities, control theory and application, manned-unmanned teaming, verification and validation, and modeling, simulation, and analysis (MS&A) of aerospace system concepts. Under the Multi-Domain Operations Modeling, Simulation, and Analysis contract, IST will develop MS&A tools and conduct military effectiveness, cost effectiveness, trade space, requirements, tactics refinement, and logistics analysis for new technologies and concepts. The scope of these analyses will span all warfighting domains (air, land, sea, space, and cyber) and all technology domains with a particular emphasis on aerospace technologies.

Through these significant awards, IST will continue to build on its legacy of success supporting the Aerospace Systems Directorate and further advancing the AFRL mission. Through prior contracts, IST has served as the incumbent prime contractor for more than 10 years.

"Infoscitex sincerely appreciates the opportunity to continue satisfying AFRL Aerospace Systems Directorate requirements under ASTRA," stated Mike Gilkey, Vice President, Infoscitex Air and Space Operations. "We're proud of our long history of support in this important area and look forward to helping our customers tackle the many technical challenges that lay ahead."

