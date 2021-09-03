[24]7.ai Named A Leader In The Everest Group Peak Matrix® For Conversational AI Products, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- [24]7.ai, Inc., a recognized leader in Omnichannel conversational AI and contact center services, announced today that Everest Group has positioned the organization in the Leader section of the PEAK Matrix ® for Conversational AI Products in 2021. This comes on the heels of [24]7.ai being named a Major Contender in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix ® assessment of Customer Experience Management.

For this year's report, Everest Group evaluated 20 providers against specific dimensions that entailed assessing their market impact, vision, and capability across different global services. Everest Group then classified providers as Leaders, Major Contenders, or Aspirants. Eight key criteria were required for inclusion in the report:

In response to this recognition, Lisa Matherly, SVP of Marketing for [24]7.ai, said "At our core, we want to make it simple for companies to provide a world-class customer experience, and conversational AI is essential to that effort. Being named a leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix ® demonstrates that our conversational AI technology stands out in the market in its ability to do just that. Combined with human insights and services, we help companies deliver a truly superior experience."

"[24]7.ai has emerged as a Leader on Everest Group's Conversational AI PEAK Matrix ® assessment due to its strong conversational AI capabilities in voice and digital offerings, and in its power, agent assist solution, as well as its flexibility in allowing integration with multiple enterprise applications. In addition, its focus and investments across the major elements of the Conversational AI ecosystem, including automation, analytics, and security, has helped it build differentiation and create value for its clients. With a roadmap that includes adding more features and functionalities to the solution in the near-term, [24]7.ai has set itself well for success in this fast-growing market," said Sharang Sharma, Practice Director at Everest Group.

About [24]7.ai

[24]7.ai uses artificial intelligence, human insight, and deep vertical expertise to produce personalized, consistent, and satisfying customer experiences. The company's advanced conversational AI platform, combined with more than 20 years of contact center operational expertise, empowers the world's largest and most recognizable brands to deliver natural, frictionless conversations across all digital and voice channels. For more information, visit http://www.247.ai.

[24]7 and [24]7.ai are trademarks of [24]7.ai, Inc. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

