$24.4 Billion Embedded Display Markets With COVID-19 Impact Analysis, 2020 Report - Global Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Embedded Display Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Embedded Display Market Size is Estimated to be USD 17.7 Billion in 2020 and is Projected to Reach 24.4 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the Forecast Period.

Accelerated adoption of automation in different along-with the increase in the adoption of OLED in automotive and consumer electronics sector is set to drive the embedded display market.

The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the advancements in embedded display interface technologies and accelerated adoption of automation in different industries owing to COVID-19. Moreover, the increased demand for interactive displays and digital signage across the globe play a key role in driving the growth of the embedded display market.

The growing adoption of flexible OLED displays in defense and military, healthcare, and gaming sectors is expected to drive its market growth

The OLED segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 for the embedded display market. OLED displays are being increasingly adopted in several consumer-based applications, such as wearables, smartphones, televisions, portable gaming consoles, and digital cameras. They are also used in display monitors, digital signage, video walls, transparent interactive displays, automobiles, etc. The growing penetration of OLED displays in wearables, foldable devices, and rollable screens is expected to fuel the growth of the OLED display technology.

Portable Devices segment is estimated to register higher CAGR growth during the forecast period

The portable devices segment for embedded display market is estimated to register higher CAGR growth during the forecast period, by device. The growth of this segment can be attributed to a number of benefits offered by portable devices. They have multi-touch panel options, thereby making them highly interactive while being easy to handle and use. Portable devices are used in point of sale (POS) machines, wearables, smart display devices, display monitors, HMI, and medical devices, among several other applications. The ongoing commercialization of IoT is expected to fuel the demand for portable devices during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to become the fastest geographical market between 2020 and 2025

APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR for embedded display market during the forecast period. The continuously evolving electric mobility technology in China to comply with environmental regulations is expected to lead to increased adoption of automobile displays in electric vehicles. Moreover, a number of government-led initiatives being carried out in the region, such as the Make in India initiative undertaken by the Government of India, focus on offering locally-developed advanced manufacturing capabilities to automotive, healthcare, defense, and electronics industries at subsidized costs. All these factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the embedded display market in APAC.

Market DynamicsDrivers

Advancements in Embedded Display Interface Technologies

Accelerated Adoption of Automation in Different Industries Owing to COVID-19

Increased Demand for Interactive Displays and Digital Signage

Restraints

Threat of Security Breaches in Embedded Hardware and Complexities Involved in Development of Embedded Software

Deployment of Widescreen Displays

Opportunities

Increased Adoption of Gaming Consoles Owing to COVID-19

Surged Adoption of Smart Wearables and Personal Home Fitness Equipment as Result of COVID-19

Growth in Demand for 3D Display Systems Used in Different Applications

Increased Adoption of Embedded Connected Medical Devices in Wake of COVID-19

Challenges

Slow Growth of Global Automotive Industry Resulting from Spread of COVID-19

Issues Related to Design of Real-Time Embedded Systems Equipped with Displays

Value Chain AnalysisEcosystemAverage Selling Price TrendsTechnology Analysis

OLED Technology

Case Studies

Deployment of Display Technology at Ohsu Knight Cancer Research Building

Advanced Data Visualization at Toronto Raptors Biosteel Center

