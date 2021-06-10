$ 231.64 Million Growth Expected In Global Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market 2021-2025 | Insights On Key Vendor Offerings And Major Drivers | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The dental cone beam computed tomography market is expected to grow by USD 231.64 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the dental cone beam computed tomography market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This dental cone beam computed tomography market report encapsulates not only the healthcare industry value chain analysis but also features overall validation techniques employed for deriving the most accurate data insights.

Request a Free Sample Report

The dental cone beam computed tomography market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Healthcare Include:

Global Dental Consumables Market - Globa dental consumables market is segmented by product (dental implants, dental crowns and bridges, orthodontics, periodontics, and dental Biomaterials) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW).

Request a Free Sample Report

Global Dental Surgical Equipment Market - Global dental surgical equipment market is segmented by product (dental systems and equipment and dental lasers) and geography ( North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Request a Free Sample Report

Major Three Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Participants:

ASAHIROENTGEN IND. Co. Ltd.: The company offers SOLIO X series and AUGE SOLIO series of CBCT systems.

Carestream Health Inc.: The company offers CARESTREAM OnSight 3D Extremity System.

Cefla SC: The company through its subsidiary MyRay and NewTom offers products such as HyperionX9 pro and GO 2D/3D CEPH.

Get specific analysis on the criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation in the dental cone beam computed tomography market vendor landscape.

Download a Free Sample Now!

Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Dental cone beam computed tomography market is segmented as below:

End-user

Hospitals



Dental Clinics And Laboratories

Application

Dental Implants



Endodontic And Periodontics



Orthodontic



Dental Surgeries

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The dental cone beam computed tomography market is driven by the increasing prevalence of dental conditions. In addition, the shift toward 3D imaging technology is expected to trigger the dental cone beam computed tomography market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of dental cone beam computed tomography market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44973

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-dental-cone-beam-computed-tomographymarket Report: www.technavio.com/report/dental-cone-beam-computed-tomography-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-231-64-million-growth-expected-in-global-dental-cone-beam-computed-tomography-market-2021-2025--insights-on-key-vendor-offerings-and-major-drivers--technavio-301309519.html

SOURCE Technavio