$22 Billion Worldwide Automotive Turbocharger Industry To 2026 - Key Drivers And Restraints

The Global Automotive Turbocharger market is expected to reach $22.88 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2019 to 2026. Automotive turbochargers are turbine-driven forced induction devices that increase the internal combustion (IC) engines efficiency and energy output, by sending extra compressed-air into the combustion chamber. These devices are deployed to direct more fuel into the combustion chamber in case the vehicle's atmospheric pressure fails to keep up with the desired output. Turbochargers are weighed as a viable commodity by car manufacturers which are relied upon for keeping fossil fuel engines cleaner.Factors such as increased demand for passenger car gasoline engines, high demand for the vehicle, high power outputs, and low exercise duty on smaller engines are driving the growth of the market. However, the higher maintenance cost and more cooling oil requirements are restraining the growth of the market. Based on the vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the implementation of stringent emission regulations by the governments across the globe to reduce harmful emissions from passenger vehicles.The key vendors mentioned are Continental, Bosch Mahle, Turbonetics, Honeywell, Turbo Dynamic Ltd., Cummins, Rotomaster International, Ningbo Motor Industrial Co. Ltd., ABB, Kompressorenabu Bannewitz GMBH, Hunan Tyen Machinery Co. Ltd., Calsonic Kansei, Fuyuan Turbocharger Co. Ltd., Delphi Technologies, Precision Turbo & Engine INC, and BorgWarner. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered: 1 Market Synopsis 2 Research Outline2.1 Research Snapshot 2.2 Research Methodology 2.3 Research Sources 2.3.1 Primary Research Sources 2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources 3 Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers 3.2 Restraints 4 Market Environment4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Actuator5.1 Introduction 5.2 Pneumatic 5.3 Hydraulic 5.4 Electric 6 Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Technology6.1 Introduction 6.2 Wastegate 6.3 Variable Nozzle Turbocharger (VNT)/Variable Geometry Turbocharger (VGT) 6.4 Twin-Turbo 6.5 Single-Turbo 6.6 Free-Floating 6.7 Electric 6.8 Double Axle 6.9 Variable Twin-Scroll Turbocharger 6.10 Twin-Scroll Turbo 7 Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Fuel Type7.1 Introduction 7.2 Gasoline 7.3 Diesel 7.4 Alternate Fuel/Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) 7.5 New Energy Engine 8 Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Vehicle Type8.1 Introduction 8.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicles 8.3 Passenger Cars 8.4 Light Commercial Vehicles 8.5 Bus 9 Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Operation9.1 Introduction 9.2 E-Turbocharger 9.3 Conventional Turbocharger 10 Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Price Range10.1 Introduction 10.2 Mid 10.3 Low 10.4 High 11 Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Turbocharger Type11.1 Introduction 11.2 Radial Flow Turbocharger 11.3 Exhaust Gas Turbocharger 11.4 Axial Flow Turbocharger 11.5 Mechanical Turbocharger 12 Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Material12.1 Introduction 12.2 Aluminium 12.3 Cast Iron 12.4 Stainless Steel 13 Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Component13.1 Introduction 13.2 Turbine 13.3 Housing 13.4 Compressor 14 Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Application14.1 Introduction 14.2 Agricultural Tractors 14.3 Construction Equipment 14.4 Locomotive 15 Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Distribution Channel15.1 Introduction 15.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) 15.3 Aftermarket 15.4 Land-Based 15.5 Naval 16 Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Geography16.1 Introduction 16.2 North America 16.3 Europe 16.4 Asia Pacific 16.5 South America 16.6 Middle East & Africa 17 Strategic Benchmarking 18 Vendors Landscape18.1 Continental 18.2 Bosch Mahle 18.3 Turbonetics 18.4 Honeywell 18.5 Turbo Dynamic Ltd. 18.6 Cummins 18.7 Rotomaster International 18.8 Ningbo Motor Industrial Co. Ltd. 18.9 ABB 18.10 Kompressorenabu Bannewitz GMBH 18.11 Hunan Tyen Machinery Co. Ltd. 18.12 Calsonic Kansei 18.13 Fuyuan Turbocharger Co. Ltd. 18.14 Delphi Technologies 18.15 Precision Turbo & Engine INC 18.16 BorgWarner For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dv6dpj

