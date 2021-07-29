$202 Billion Testing, Inspection, & Certification Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Applus Services, Bureau Veritas And Dekra Among Others

DUBLIN, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market Research Report by Service, by Industry Coverage, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market size was estimated at USD 202.62 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 217.52 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.69% to reach USD 316.07 Billion by 2026. Market Statistics:The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period. Competitive Strategic Window:The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market, including ALS Limited, Applus Services SA, Applus Services, S.A., Avomeen Analytical Services Inc, Boston Consulting Group, Bureau Veritas SA, Combined Selection Group Ltd, Dekra SE, DNV GL AS, Element Materials Technology Group Limited, Envigo International Holdings, Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group PLC, Kiwa NV, Medistri SA, Mistras Group, Inc., Oaklins International Inc., SGS SA, TUV Nord AG, TUV Rheinland Group, TUV SUD, and UL LLC. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Increasing trade between countries as a result of globalization and digitalization5.1.1.2. Increasing Incidents of product recalls globally5.1.1.3. Surge in global counterfeiting and piracy activities5.1.1.4. Government regulations and standards enforcement pertaining to quality, health and environment safety across various sectors5.1.1.5. End-user demand seeking third-party assurance and improved risk awareness and focus on risk prevention5.1.1.6. Rise in conscious consumerism piling pressure on brands to protect their reputations5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Loosely defined standards and regulations across geographies5.1.2.2. Trade wars and growth fluctuations among end-user industries5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Increased outsourcing of testing, inspection & certification services and diversified requirement of products and standard regulations5.1.3.2. Digital inspection, predictive maintenance and integrated sensors embracing TIC companies5.1.3.3. Players entering forging partnership with new technology providers5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Complicated process of supply chains trading globally5.1.4.2. Time taking overseas qualification tests5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market, by Service6.1. Introduction6.2. Certification6.3. Inspection6.4. Testing 7. Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market, by Source7.1. Introduction7.2. In-House7.3. Outsourced 8. Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market, by Industry Coverage8.1. Introduction8.2. Agriculture & Food8.2.1. Commodities8.2.2. Fertilizers8.2.3. Seed & Crop8.3. Chemicals8.3.1. Asset Integrity Management Services8.3.2. Chemical Feedstocks Services8.3.3. Finished Product Services8.3.4. Project Life Cycle Services8.4. Construction & Infrastructure8.4.1. Construction Machinery & Equipment Services8.4.2. Facilities Management & Inspection Services8.4.3. Material Services8.4.4. Project Management8.5. Consumer Goods & Retail8.5.1. Electrical & Electronics8.5.2. Hard Goods8.5.3. Personal Care & Beauty Products8.5.4. Softlines & Accessories8.5.5. Toys & Juvenile Products8.6. Energy & Power8.6.1. Asset Integrity Management Services8.6.2. Energy Sources8.6.2.1. Alternative Fuels8.6.2.2. Coal8.6.2.3. Fuel Oils & Gases8.6.2.4. Nuclear8.6.2.5. Solar8.6.2.6. Wind8.6.3. Power Distribution8.6.4. Power Generation8.6.5. Project Life Cycle Services8.7. Industrial & Manufacturing8.7.1. Production & Products Related Services8.7.2. Projects Related Services8.7.3. Suppliers Related Services8.8. Medical & Life Science8.8.1. Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Services8.8.2. Clinical Services8.8.3. Health, Beauty, & Wellness8.8.4. Laboratory Services8.8.5. Medical Devices8.9. Mining8.9.1. Analytical Service8.9.2. Exploration Service8.9.3. Inspection & Sampling Service8.9.4. Metallurgy & Process Design8.9.5. Production 7 Plant Services8.9.6. Project Risk Assessment & Mitigation8.9.7. Site Operations & Closure8.10. Oil & Gas, and Petroleum8.10.1. Asset Integrity Management Services8.10.2. Biofuels & Feedstock8.10.3. Downstream8.10.4. Petrochemicals8.10.5. Project Life Cycle Services8.10.6. Upstream8.11. Public Sector8.11.1. Monitoring Services8.11.2. Product Conformity Assessment8.11.3. Valuation Services8.12. Supply Chain & Logistics8.12.1. Packaging & Handling8.12.2. Risk Management8.13. Transportation8.13.1. Aerospace & Defense8.13.1.1. Aerospace8.13.1.2. Airports8.13.1.3. Aviation8.13.2. Automotive8.13.2.1. Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles, and Battery Systems8.13.2.2. Electrical Systems & Components8.13.2.3. Fuels, Fluids, and Lubricants8.13.2.4. Homologation Testing8.13.2.5. Interior and Exterior Materials and Components8.13.2.6. Telematics8.13.2.7. Vehicle Inspection Services8.13.3. Marine8.13.3.1. Marine Fuel Systems & Component Services8.13.3.2. Marine Materials & Equipment Services8.13.3.3. Ship Classification Services8.13.4. Rail8.13.4.1. Rail Certification8.13.4.2. Rail Inspection8.13.4.3. Rail Testing 9. Americas Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Argentina9.3. Brazil9.4. Canada9.5. Mexico9.6. United States 10. Asia-Pacific Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Australia10.3. China10.4. India10.5. Indonesia10.6. Japan10.7. Malaysia10.8. Philippines10.9. Singapore10.10. South Korea10.11. Thailand 11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market11.1. Introduction11.2. France11.3. Germany11.4. Italy11.5. Netherlands11.6. Qatar11.7. Russia11.8. Saudi Arabia11.9. South Africa11.10. Spain11.11. United Arab Emirates11.12. United Kingdom 12. Competitive Landscape12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix12.1.1. Quadrants12.1.2. Business Strategy12.1.3. Product Satisfaction12.2. Market Ranking Analysis12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player12.4. Competitive Scenario12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement12.4.4. Investment & Funding12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 13. Company Usability Profiles13.1. ALS Limited13.2. Applus Services SA13.3. Avomeen Analytical Services Inc13.4. Boston Consulting Group13.5. Bureau Veritas SA13.6. Combined Selection Group Ltd13.7. Dekra SE13.8. DNV GL AS13.9. Element Materials Technology Group Limited13.10. Envigo International Holdings, Inc.13.11. Eurofins Scientific SE13.12. Intertek Group PLC13.13. Kiwa NV13.14. Medistri SA13.15. Mistras Group, Inc.13.16. Oaklins International Inc.13.17. SGS SA13.18. TUV Nord AG13.19. TUV Rheinland Group13.20. TUV SUD13.21. UL LLC 14. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dax6md

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/202-billion-testing-inspection--certification-global-market-to-2026---featuring-applus-services-bureau-veritas-and-dekra-among-others-301344155.html

SOURCE Research and Markets