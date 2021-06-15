$20 Billion Worldwide Bicycle Industry To 2027 - Increase In Adoption Of Outdoor Sports Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bicycle Market by Type, Sales Channel and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bicycle market was valued at $20,280.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $28,667.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2027.Presently, individuals are becoming increasingly concerned about their fitness and the importance of leading a heathy life. However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, individuals avoid gathering in gyms. This, in turn, has promoted the use of bicycles as a tool for exercising. Thus, increase in popularity of sports and rise in fitness consciousness among consumers are the major driving forces of the global bicycle market. In countries such as Japan, the Netherlands, and Denmark, consumers prefer electric bicycles for regular activities such as travelling within a particular distance, shopping, and for load carriage. Furthermore, in metropolitan cities, increase in traffic congestion and limited parking spaces promote the usage of bicycles for commutation, which saves time. However, cycling in unfavorable weather conditions is unsafe, which limits the use of bicycles. In addition, low durability of batteries in electric bikes limits the growth of the market. On the contrary, technological advancements in bicycles such as anti-theft locks, fitness tracker, and aerodynamic body to promote fast riding are anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global market during the forecast period.In European countries, the demand for dockless bicycle sharing system is increasing gradually. In the dockless bike sharing system, docking station are not required. Users can retrieve and return bicycles anywhere around the city. The dockless system is installed in the bikes itself that allows users to track bicycles nearby and unlock them through app or software. Furthermore, this system is easy to access, which makes it user-friendly.The global bicycle market is segmented into type, sales channel, end user, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into cargo electric bike, non-cargo electric bike, cargo nonelectric bike, and non-cargo nonelectric bike. On the basis of sales channel, it is bifurcated into online platforms and physical stores. By end user, it is segregated into men, women, and kids. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Sweden, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific ( China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA ( Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).Key players in the bicycle market have relied on strategies such as product launch and business expansion to strengthen their foothold in the global market. The key players in the bicycle market profiled in the report are Accell Group, Cervelo, Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Bicycles, Merida Industries Co., Ltd., Olympus Bikes, Scott Sports SA, Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc., Trek Bicycle Corporation, and Kona Bicycle Company. Key Benefits

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and supplier's tenable stakeholder's make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution the industry.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the water tank industry.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. Key findings of the study2.2. CXO perspective CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Porter's five forces analysis3.3. Market dynamics3.3.1. Drivers3.3.1.1. Covid-19 and bicycle market growth3.3.1.2. Low maintenance cost of bicycles3.3.1.3. Health benefits associated with bicycles3.3.2. Restraints3.3.2.1. Low demand for electric bikes in developing countries3.3.2.2. Limited use of bicycle during unfavorable climate3.3.3. Opportunities3.3.3.1. Increase in adoption of outdoor sports3.3.3.2. Technological advancements and manufacturing designs CHAPTER 4: BICYCLE MARKET, BY TYPE4.1. Overview4.2. Cargo electric bike4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Non-cargo electric bike4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type4.3.3. Market analysis, by country4.4. Cargo nonelectric bike4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by type4.4.3. Market analysis, by country4.5. Non-cargo nonelectric bike4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by type4.5.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: BICYCLE MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL5.1. Overview5.2. Online5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. Physical stores5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by pricing5.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: BICYCLE MARKET, BY END USER6.1. Overview6.2. Men6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel6.2.3. Market analysis, by country6.3. Women6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel6.3.3. Market analysis, by country6.4. Kids6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by sales channel6.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: BICYCLE MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE8.1. Product mapping8.2. Competitive heat map of Top 10 Key Players CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES9.1. ACCELL GROUP9.1.1. Company overview9.1.2. Key executives9.1.3. Company snapshot9.1.4. Operating business segments9.1.5. Product portfolio9.1.6. Business performance9.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.2. CERVELO9.2.1. Company overview9.2.2. Key executive9.2.3. Company snapshot9.2.4. Product portfolio9.3. DOREL INDUSTRIES INC.9.3.1. Company overview9.3.2. Key executives9.3.3. Company snapshot9.3.4. Operating business segments9.3.5. Product portfolio9.3.6. Business performance9.4. GIANT Bicycles9.4.1. Company overview9.4.2. Key executives9.4.3. Company snapshot9.4.4. Product portfolio9.4.5. Business performance9.5. MERIDA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.9.5.1. Company overview9.5.2. Key executives9.5.3. Company snapshot9.5.4. Operating business segments9.5.5. Product portfolio9.5.6. Business performance9.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.6. OLYMPUS BIKES9.6.1. Company overview9.6.2. Key executives9.6.3. Company snapshot9.6.4. Product portfolio9.6.5. Business performance9.7. SCOTT SPORTS SA9.7.1. Company overview9.7.2. Key executive9.7.3. Company snapshot9.7.4. Operating business segments9.7.5. Product portfolio9.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments9.8. SPECIALIZED BICYCLE COMPONENTS, INC.9.8.1. Company overview9.8.2. Key executive9.8.3. Company snapshot9.8.4. Operating business segments9.8.5. Product portfolio9.9. TREK BICYCLE CORPORATION9.9.1. Company overview9.9.2. Key executives9.9.3. Company snapshot9.9.4. Operating business segments9.9.5. Product portfolio9.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments9.10. KONA BICYCLE COMPANY9.10.1. Company overview9.10.2. Key executive9.10.3. Company snapshot9.10.4. Product portfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/susnwz

