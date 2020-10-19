$20 Billion Agricultural Robots (UAVs, Milking Robots, Driverless Tractors, Automated Harvesting Systems) Markets By Offering, Type, Farming Environment, Farm Produce, Application

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Robots Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering, Type (UAVs, Milking Robots, Driverless Tractors, Automated Harvesting Systems), Farming Environment, Farm Produce, Application (Harvest Management, Field Farming), Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Agricultural Robots Market is Expected to Grow from USD 4.6 Billion in 2020 and is Projected to Reach USD 20.3 Billion by 2025; it is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 34.5%

A shortage of new farmers, as indicated by the rising average age of farmers is driving the further use of automated agricultural equipment as well as the development of new agricultural robots. Development is taking place in all aspects of agriculture, such as imaging, navigation, planting, weeding, and harvesting. Large farms are also collaborating with companies developing agricultural technology to drive down costs and to maintain their cost advantage in the market. Increasing requirement for food globally will also require increasing productivity, which can only be achieved through robotic automation.

Agricultural robots automate slow, repetitive, and dull tasks for farmers, allowing them to focus more on improving overall production yields. Agricultural robots include unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones, milking robots, automated harvesting systems, driverless tractors, and other robots such as unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) robots used in nurseries or greenhouses, sorting and packing robots, and weed control robots. Currently, drones dominate the agricultural robots market; however, with the high rate of commercialization of driverless tractors, they are expected to overtake drones within the next 3 to 4 years. The driverless tractors segment is expected to have the highest growth potential among all agricultural robot types. The market in the US is expected to have the largest share of the marketLarge farms and focus on agricultural productivity is one of the primary reason for the US having the largest market share when compared to other regions. With increasing restrictions on immigration and the shortage of farm labour, large farms are investing in companies that develop agricultural robots. HARVEST CROO (US) is one such company and is mainly funded by large strawberry farm operators. Robotic harvesting vehicles are also being tested in Florida and California to harvest other fruits such as apples and grapes to automate labour-intensive tasks. Countries such as Canada, Mexico, and Brazil are also adopting various agricultural robots. Hence, North America is expected to have the highest share of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 3.1 Realistic Scenario 3.2 Optimistic Scenario 3.3 Pessimistic Scenario

Agricultural Robots Market Growth Projection by Adopting Realistic, Optimistic, and Pessimistic Scenarios

Impact of COVID-19 on Agricultural Robots Market

Driverless Tractors to Hold Largest Share of Market in 2025

Field Crops to Hold Largest Share of Market in 2025

Market for Field Farming Application to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Americas to Hold Largest Share of Agricultural Robots Market in 2020

4 Premium Insights 4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Agricultural Robots Market 4.2 Agricultural Robots Market, by Type4.3 Agricultural Robots Market, by Offering4.4 Agricultural Robots Market in APAC, by Industry and by Country4.5 Agricultural Robots Market, by Farm Produce4.6 Agricultural Robots Market, by Country 5 Market Overview5.1 Market Evolution5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growing Population and Increasing Labor Shortage Encouraging Automation5.2.1.2 Maturing IoT and Navigation Technologies are Driving Down Cost of Automation5.2.1.3 COVID-19 Crisis is Likely to Accelerate Use of Robots in the Agricultural Sector5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Cost of Automation for Small Farms (10-1,000 Acres)5.2.2.2 Technological Barriers Pertaining to Fully Autonomous Robots5.2.2.3 Many Agricultural Robots are Not Yet Ready for Full Commercial Deployment5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Untapped Scope and Market Potential for Automation in Agriculture5.2.3.2 Use of Real-Time Multimodal Robot Systems in Fields5.2.3.3 Increased Use of Electrification Technology in Agricultural Robots5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Concerns Over Data Privacy and Regulations5.2.4.2 High Cost and Complexity of Fully Autonomous Robots5.2.4.3 Short-Term Negative Impact of COVID-19 on Most Agricultural Robot Companies5.3 Adjacent/Related Markets6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Value Chain Analysis6.2.1 Major Players in Agricultural Robots Market6.2.1.1 Robot OEMs6.2.1.2 Suppliers6.2.1.3 It/Big Data Companies6.2.1.4 Software Solution Providers6.2.1.5 Startups6.2.1.6 Research Centers6.3 Technology Roadmap6.4 Pestel Analysis6.4.1 Political Factors6.4.2 Economic Factors6.4.3 Social Factors6.4.4 Technological Factors6.4.4.1 Agricultural IoT6.4.4.2 AI in Agriculture6.4.5 Legal Factors6.4.6 Environmental Factors7 Agricultural Robots Market, by Offering7.1 Introduction7.2 Hardware7.2.1 Automation & Control Systems7.2.2 Sensing & Monitoring Devices7.3 Software7.3.1 Local/Web-Based Software7.3.2 Cloud-Based Software7.4 Services7.4.1 System Integration & Consulting7.4.2 Managed Services7.4.3 Connectivity Services7.4.4 Assisted Professional Services7.4.5 Maintenance & Support Services7.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Market for Various Offerings 8 Agricultural Robots Market, by Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles/Drones8.2.1 Fixed-Wing Drones8.2.2 Rotary Blade Drones8.2.3 Hybrid Drones8.3 Milking Robots8.3.1 Milking Robots are Also Known as Voluntary Milking Systems8.4 Driverless Tractors8.4.1 Driverless Tractors Can Perform Seeding and Planting Autonomously8.5 Automated Harvesting Systems8.5.1 Automated Harvesting Systems Use Combination of Cameras, Sensors, and Machine Vision to Harvest8.6 Others8.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Market for Various Types of Agricultural Robots8.7.1 Most Impacted Type8.7.2 Least Impacted Type 9 Agricultural Robots Market, by Farming Environment9.1 Introduction9.2 Outdoor9.2.1 Uav Dominates Outdoor Farming Market as It Was Commercialized Earlier Than Other Robots9.3 Indoor9.3.1 Milking Robots are Expected to Have Leading Share in Indoor Farming Market9.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Market, by Farming Environment9.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Market for Outdoor Farming9.4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Market for Indoor Farming 10 Agricultural Robots Market, by Farm Produce10.1 Introduction10.2 Fruits & Vegetables10.2.1 Automated Harvesting Systems Dominate Agricultural Robots Market for Fruits & Vegetables10.3 Field Crops10.3.1 Driverless Tractors Dominate Agricultural Robots Market for Field Crops10.4 Dairy & Livestock10.4.1 Milking Robots are Most Used Robots in Dairy & Livestock Produce Segment10.5 Others10.6 Impact of COVID-19 on Agricultural Robots Market for Various Farm Produce10.6.1 Most Impacted Farm Produce10.6.2 Least Impacted Farm Produce11 Agricultural Robots Market, by Application11.1 Introduction11.2 Harvest Management11.2.1 Harvest Management Applications Utilize Uav and Automated Harvesting Systems11.3 Field Farming11.3.1 Crop Monitoring11.3.2 Plant Scouting11.3.3 Crop Scouting11.4 Dairy & Livestock Management11.4.1 Dairy Farm Management11.4.2 Livestock Monitoring11.4.3 Precision Fish Farming11.4.4 Moisture Monitoring11.4.5 Nutrient Monitoring11.5 Irrigation Management11.6 Pruning Management11.7 Weather Tracking & Monitoring11.8 Inventory Management11.9 Others11.10 Impact of COVID-19 on Market for Various Applications 12 Geographic Analysis 13 Adoption of Agricultural Robots Based on Farm Size13.1 Introduction13.2 Small Farms13.3 Medium-Sized Farms13.4 Large Farms 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Overview14.2 Market Share Analysis: Agricultural Robots Market, 201914.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping14.3.1 Visionary Leaders14.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators14.3.3 Innovators14.3.4 Emerging Companies14.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Players)14.5 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Players)14.6 Startup Scenario14.6.1 Startup Categorization Based on Solutions Provided14.6.1.1 Hardware Providers14.6.1.2 Software and Service Providers14.7 Competitive Situations and Trends14.7.1 Product Launches14.7.2 Partnerships and Collaborations14.7.3 Expansions14.7.4 Acquisitions14.7.5 Contracts and Agreements 15 Company Profiles15.1 Introduction15.2 Key Players15.2.1 Deere & Company15.2.2 Trimble15.2.3 Agco Corporation15.2.4 Delaval15.2.5 Dji15.2.6 Boumatic Robotics15.2.7 Lely15.2.8 Agjunction15.2.9 Topcon Positioning System 15.2.10 Ageagle Aerial Systems15.3 Right to Win15.3.1 Deere & Company15.3.2 DJI15.3.3 Trimble15.3.4 Agco Corporation15.3.5 Delaval15.4 Other Key Players15.4.1 Yanmar Co.15.4.2 Deepfield Robotics15.4.3 Ecorobotix15.4.4 Harvest Automation15.4.5 Nao Technologies15.4.6 Robotics Plus15.4.7 Cnh Industrial N.V.15.4.8 Kubota Corporation15.4.9 Harvest Croo 15.4.10 Autonomous Tractor Corporation

