$20.3 Billion Fertility Services Global Market To 2027 - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts

The global fertility services market generated $20,388.61 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $25,709.64 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2020 to 2027. Fertility services are treatments that assist in treating infertility in patients. In vitro fertilization (IVF), surrogacy, artificial insemination, and others are different forms of infertility services, which aid couples with infertility problems, single mothers, and the lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans (LGBT) community to procreate.The global fertility services market is expected to witness a substantial growth in the future, owing to high incidence of infertility cases, emerging trend of delayed pregnancies among women, rise in technological advancements in fertility procedures, and increased rate of gamete donations. Furthermore, rise in health awareness on fertility issues, availability of fertility treatments, increase in disposable income, and favorable reimbursement policies further augment the market growth.Recent innovations in IVF technology, such as embryoscope and capsule IVF, are projected to boost the demand for fertility devices in the future. However, strenuous maintenance issues, high cost of devices; multiple pregnancies, i.e., the delivery of twins, triplets, and others, associated with fertility treatments; and ethical considerations are projected to hinder the market growth. Moreover, rise in new fertility clinics and increase in same-sex marriages are projected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in future. In addition, rise in fertility tourism is expected to provide ample growth opportunities especially in the developing economies.The global fertility services market is classified into procedure, service, end user, and region. By procedure, the market is divided into IVF with intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), surrogacy, IVF without ICSI (intracytoplasmic sperm injection), intrauterine insemination (IUI), surrogacy, and others. By service, it is categorized into fresh non-donor, frozen non-donor, egg & embryo banking, fresh donor, and frozen donor. By end user, the market is segmented into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the fertility services market, and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets

It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2019 to 2027 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

Extensive analysis of the market based on procedures, services, and end users assists to understand the trends in the industry

Key players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.2.2. Top winning strategies3.3. Porter's five force analysis3.4. Government regulations3.4.1. U.S.3.4.2. Europe3.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Continuous decline in fertility rates3.5.1.2. Delayed pregnancies in women3.5.1.3. Technological advancements with respect to fertility treatment3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. High treatment costs of ARTs in developed countries3.5.2.2. Inadequate reimbursement policies3.5.3. Opportunity3.5.3.1. Rise in fertility tourism3.6. COVID-19 impact on the fertility services market3.7. Number of fertility service centers CHAPTER 4: FERTILITY SERVICES MARKET, BY PROCEDURE4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2. IVF with ICSI4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast4.3. IUI4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast4.4. IVF without ICSI4.4.1. Key market trends growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast4.5. Surrogacy4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.5.2. Market size and forecast4.6. Others4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.6.2. Market size and forecast CHAPTER 5: FERTILITY SERVICES MARKET, BY SERVICE5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast5.2. Fresh non-donor5.2.1. Market size and forecast5.3. Frozen non-donor5.3.1. Market size and forecast5.4. Egg & embryo banking5.4.1. Market size and forecast5.5. Fresh donor5.5.1. Market size and forecast5.6. Frozen donor5.6.1. Market size and forecast CHAPTER 6: FERTILITY SERVICES MARKET, BY END USER6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market size and forecast6.2. Fertility clinics6.2.1. Market size and forecast6.3. Hospitals6.3.1. Market size and forecast6.4. Surgical centers6.4.1. Market size and forecast6.5. Clinical research institutes6.5.1. Market size and forecast CHAPTER 7: FERTILITY SERVICES MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES8.1. APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE Ltd.8.1.1. Company overview8.1.2. Company snapshot8.1.3. Operating business segments8.1.4. Product portfolio8.1.5. Business performance8.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.2. CARE FERTILITY GROUP Ltd.8.2.1. Company overview8.2.2. Company snapshot8.2.3. Operating business segments8.2.4. Product portfolio8.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments8.3. CAROLINAS FERTILITY INSTITUTE8.3.1. Company overview8.3.2. Company snapshot8.3.3. Operating business segments8.3.4. Product portfolio8.4. CITY FERTILITY8.4.1. Company overview8.4.2. Company snapshot8.4.3. Operating business segments8.4.4. Product portfolio8.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments8.5. FERTILITY ASSOCIATES LIMITED8.5.1. Company overview8.5.2. Company snapshot8.5.3. Operating business segments8.5.4. Product portfolio8.6. GENEA LIMITED8.6.1. Company overview8.6.2. Company snapshot8.6.3. Operating business segments8.6.4. Product portfolio8.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments8.7. MEDICOVER GROUP (MEDICOVER FERTILITY and FIRST EGG BANK)8.7.1. Company overview8.7.2. Company snapshot8.7.3. Operating business segments8.7.4. roduct portfolio8.7.5. Business performance8.8. MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED8.8.1. Company overview8.8.2. Company snapshot8.8.3. Operating business segments8.8.4. Product portfolio8.8.5. Business performance8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.9. PROGYNY INC.8.9.1. Company overview8.9.2. Company snapshot8.9.3. Operating business segments8.9.4. Product portfolio8.9.5. Business performance8.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.10. VIRTUS HEALTH8.10.1. Company overview8.10.2. Company snapshot8.10.3. Operating business segments8.10.4. Product portfolio8.10.5. Business performance8.10.6. Key strategic moves and developmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lqux3a

