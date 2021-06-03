$ 2.9 Bn Growth Expected In Global Drayage Services Market During 2021-2025 | Evolving Opportunities With PLS Logistics And ITS ConGlobal | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global drayage services market is set to grow by USD 2.

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global drayage services market is set to grow by USD 2.90 billion during 2021-2025, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The market is expected to witness a 1.49% YOY growth in 2021 and register a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Drayage Services Market Analysis Report by End-user (Electronics and electrical, Food and beverage, Consumer goods and retail, and Others), Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

The drayage services market is driven by the growth of the manufacturing industry. In addition, rising seaborne trade is anticipated to boost the growth of the drayage services market.

Countries across the world are observing an increase in the manufacturing of electronics, food, rubber and plastic products, textiles, pharmaceuticals, basic metals, and apparel. Many developing countries are undertaking various initiatives and reforming their policies to improve the ease of doing business. For instance, the Indian government is providing a capital subsidy of up to 25% for ten years to encourage the manufacture of electronics in the country. Such initiatives are attracting electronic manufacturers to their manufacturing plants in the country. The growth in the manufacturing industry is leading to an increase in the production of various types of products. This is increasing the demand for drayage services, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Drayage Services Companies:

PLS Logistics: The company offers drayage services such as carrying containerized cargo by truck from the port terminal to shipping docks, warehouses, or rail ramps.

Evans Delivery Co. Inc.: The company provides transportation services in the port drayage/intermodal, flatbed, van truckload, and freight brokerage markets.

Hub Group Inc.: The company offers coast-to-coast drayage network services that boast more than 4,000 drivers in 29 terminals, and longstanding relationships with nearly every Class-I railroad.

ITS ConGlobal: The company offers ITS ConGlobal (ITSC) Transport services such as Intermodal Rail Ramp Drayage, Port Drayage, and others.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.: The company offers drayage services that are aligned to offer applications suitable for all intermodal transportation needs.

Drayage Services Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020-2025)

Electronics and electrical - size and forecast 2020-2025

Food and beverage - size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumer goods and retail - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Drayage Services Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

