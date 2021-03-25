$ 2.83 Billion Growth In Global Industrial Vibration Sensor Market During 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including AB SKF, ABB Ltd., And Analog Devices Inc. | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio announces the release of its latest report on the industrial vibration sensor market.

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio announces the release of its latest report on the industrial vibration sensor market. The market is segmented by product (displacement sensor, acceleration sensor, and velocity sensor), end-user (process industries and discrete industries), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across various segments.

Industrial Vibration Sensor Market: Key Findings

Industrial vibration sensor market value to grow by USD 2.83 billion at almost 8% CAGR during 2021-2025

at almost 8% CAGR during 2021-2025 40% of market growth to originate from APAC during the forecast period

during the forecast period Based on the product, the displacement sensor segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period Industrial vibration sensor market is expected to have a neutral impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Industrial Vibration Sensor Market: Growth DriversThe growing need for workplace safety is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, factors such as the growing popularity of sensing technology and the rising need for intelligent and compact vibration sensors will significantly contribute to the growth of the global industrial vibration sensor market during the forecast period.

Industrial Vibration Sensor Market: Major Vendors AB SKFAB SKF operates its business through segments such as Industrial and Automotive. The company offers a range of industrial vibration sensors such as eddy current probe displacement sensors, accelerometers, and velocity sensors, to machinery monitoring of all classes in multiple industries.

ABB Ltd.ABB Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation, and Corporate and Other. The company offers a wide range of smart sensors for motors, rotating machines in hazardous areas, mounted bearings, pumps, and general machinery.

Analog Devices Inc.Analog Devices Inc. operates its business through segments such as Industrial, Communications, Automotive, and Consumer. The company offers iSensor MEMS IMUs which are highly integrated, multiaxis solutions that combine gyoscopes, accelerometers, magnetometers, pressure sensors, and additional technology for different applications.

About TechnavioTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

