$ 2.51 Billion Growth Expected In Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market|APAC To Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive diagnostic scan tools market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.51 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ACTIA Group, AVL DiTEST GmbH, CarMD.com Corp., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Snap-on Inc., and Softing AG are some of the major market participants. Although the rising number of vehicle workshops, the increased adoption of electronics in modern vehicles, the governing bodies mandating safety regulations will offer immense growth opportunities, the increased cost of starting a vehicle workshop franchise is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive diagnostic scan tools market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market is segmented as below:

Product

o PC-based Tools

o Hand-held Tools

Geography

o APAC

o Europe

o North America

o South America

o The Middle East and Africa

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive diagnostic scan tools market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Size

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Trends

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the development of integrated vehicle health management as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive diagnostic scan tools market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive diagnostic scan tools market vendors

